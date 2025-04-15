European Court Warning Ignored: Controversial Demolitions Leave Dozens of Roma Families Homeless in Sofia

Early Tuesday morning, Emil Branchevski, mayor of Sofia’s “Ilinden” district, oversaw the demolition of illegal housing in the “Zaharna Fabrika” neighborhood, even securing a water cannon in anticipation of unrest. While no clashes occurred, dozens of families were left homeless. Branchevski claimed that alternative municipal housing had been provided in the “Botunets” area. However, this sparked backlash from “Kremikovtsi” district mayor Liliya Donkova, who declared opposition to housing Roma families there and warned of public protests if the plan went ahead.

Branchevski, elected with the support of the WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia coalition but now distancing himself from the group, is at the center of growing controversy surrounding the evictions. Donkova, also from the ruling coalition and representing “We Continue the Change,” has made it clear that the residents of Botunets would not accept the relocation of evicted families.

The central issues raised include both the fate of the displaced people and whether Bulgaria violated a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). According to the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC), the demolitions proceeded despite an interim measure issued by the ECHR last Friday to protect some of the structures in question. The court’s directive was reportedly communicated to the local authorities before the operation.

Radoslav Stoyanov of the BHC criticized the local administration for displacing vulnerable residents, including families with children and people with disabilities, without offering secure alternative accommodation. “These families are now on the streets,” Stoyanov said, adding that local authorities are creating further social problems instead of resolving existing ones.

Branchevski confirmed he was aware of the ECHR’s position but dismissed it on the grounds that it was issued in French. Speaking to Nova TV, he stated: “A decision came in French, but I want to emphasize that the official language in Bulgaria is Bulgarian.” It remains unclear whether the mayor failed to read the decision or was unable to find a translator, despite French being an official EU language.

The demolitions began before dawn with police supervision and heavy machinery already on site. Residents hurriedly gathered their belongings under tight security. While the area has long demanded action over what neighbors described as hazardous living conditions, they watched the clearance operation from a distance, claiming the occupants had ample time to find alternative housing.

Though the demolition orders dated back to 2016, formal eviction notices were only issued on April 8, 2025. About 200 individuals were affected, according to residents, though Branchevski contested that most had already vacated the buildings prior to the operation.

As for housing alternatives, the mayor stated that some displaced individuals had been offered accommodation in Botunets. However, these facilities were in poor condition and required significant renovation. “Municipal housing is not candy to be handed out,” Branchevski said, suggesting that the structures only needed “refreshing renovations.” He maintained there would be no reversal of the demolition, declaring, “There is no going back.”

By noon, Kremikovtsi Mayor Donkova issued a firm statement rejecting the proposed relocation of the Roma families to Botunets. She warned that neither she nor the district’s residents would accept the move and called for a permanent solution rather than transferring the problem from one district to another. Donkova emphasized that the implementation of demolition orders from as far back as 2016 and 2017 should not be treated as an emergency and must be handled with lasting alternatives in mind.