Bulgaria Impresses at EXPO 2025 in Japan with Innovation-Focused Pavilion

Business » TOURISM | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Impresses at EXPO 2025 in Japan with Innovation-Focused Pavilion @Ministgry of Innovation and Growth

Bulgaria is drawing considerable attention at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, as it returns to the world exhibition after a 55-year hiatus. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev officially inaugurated the national pavilion, which is attracting strong interest, particularly from Japanese investors. According to Donchev, this enthusiasm reflects the effectiveness of Bulgaria's approach and highlights growing international recognition of the country’s economic potential.

Donchev underscored the importance of showcasing not only Bulgaria's iconic products such as rose oil and yogurt but also the wider capabilities of its industrial sector. He praised the efforts of the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, as well as the work of architect Hiroto Kobayashi and the organizing teams behind Bulgaria's participation.

Strategically placed in a prime location near one of the exhibition’s main entrances—between the pavilions of the Netherlands and Singapore—Bulgaria's structure is built from sustainable materials. In line with the exhibition’s theme, “Designing a future society for our lives,” every component of the pavilion will be recycled or reused after the event. The Bulgarian exhibit immerses visitors in a multi-sensory environment, presenting the nation’s historical and cultural heritage alongside its scientific, technological, and innovative ambitions.

Ambassador Marieta Arabadzhieva emphasized that Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 aims to present the country as a modern hub of innovation, digital technology, and artificial intelligence, while also honoring its rich traditions. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of EASME, added that the team worked with commitment to ensure a dignified and forward-looking presentation of the country’s future vision rooted in innovation, balance, and sustainability.

Georgi Kostov, director of the Bulgarian pavilion, noted that visitors can experience an engaging audio-visual journey highlighting the evolution of Bulgarian-Japanese relations. The pavilion will also spotlight recent achievements of Bulgarian industry and its leading innovators. Bulgaria’s National Day at the expo is scheduled for May 18. The global event features participation from over 160 countries and organizations and is expected to attract 28 million visitors before concluding on October 13.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Japan, expo

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

New Speed Checks Across Bulgaria: How Toll Cameras Will Track Average Speed

Toll system cameras installed across Bulgaria’s national road network are now being upgraded to monitor not only vehicle tolls but also speeding violations

Society | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

A survey conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) among visitors at the Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka reveals that Bulgaria is primarily associated with yoghurt

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45

Disagreements Over Corridor 8: North Macedonia Criticizes Bulgaria for Delaying Meetings and Agreement

After reports emerged this week from Bulgarian media stating that Bulgaria is "fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and start construction on a cross-border railway tunnel along Corridor 8"

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:39

US Suspends $215 Million in Grants, Including Funding for Bulgaria

The United States has halted the disbursement of grants worth a total of $215 million

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

Bulgaria’s Vision on Display at EXPO 2025, Says BSMEPA CEO

Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Varna, Bulgaria has been ranked the second most affordable wellness destination in Europe and 13th globally

Business » Tourism | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

Low-Budget Airline Reveals Bulgarians’ Top Easter Travel Spots

Ryanair has analyzed booking trends for the period from April 17–24, 2025, to determine the most favored Easter travel destinations for Bulgarian passengers

Business » Tourism | April 11, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea

Business » Tourism | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 08:21

New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2025, Friday // 11:30

Varna Airport Welcomes Low-Cost Airline’s Growth: More Flights, New Destinations! (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria