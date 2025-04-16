Bulgaria Impresses at EXPO 2025 in Japan with Innovation-Focused Pavilion

Bulgaria is drawing considerable attention at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, as it returns to the world exhibition after a 55-year hiatus. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev officially inaugurated the national pavilion, which is attracting strong interest, particularly from Japanese investors. According to Donchev, this enthusiasm reflects the effectiveness of Bulgaria's approach and highlights growing international recognition of the country’s economic potential.

Donchev underscored the importance of showcasing not only Bulgaria's iconic products such as rose oil and yogurt but also the wider capabilities of its industrial sector. He praised the efforts of the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, as well as the work of architect Hiroto Kobayashi and the organizing teams behind Bulgaria's participation.

Strategically placed in a prime location near one of the exhibition’s main entrances—between the pavilions of the Netherlands and Singapore—Bulgaria's structure is built from sustainable materials. In line with the exhibition’s theme, “Designing a future society for our lives,” every component of the pavilion will be recycled or reused after the event. The Bulgarian exhibit immerses visitors in a multi-sensory environment, presenting the nation’s historical and cultural heritage alongside its scientific, technological, and innovative ambitions.

Ambassador Marieta Arabadzhieva emphasized that Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 aims to present the country as a modern hub of innovation, digital technology, and artificial intelligence, while also honoring its rich traditions. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of EASME, added that the team worked with commitment to ensure a dignified and forward-looking presentation of the country’s future vision rooted in innovation, balance, and sustainability.

Georgi Kostov, director of the Bulgarian pavilion, noted that visitors can experience an engaging audio-visual journey highlighting the evolution of Bulgarian-Japanese relations. The pavilion will also spotlight recent achievements of Bulgarian industry and its leading innovators. Bulgaria’s National Day at the expo is scheduled for May 18. The global event features participation from over 160 countries and organizations and is expected to attract 28 million visitors before concluding on October 13.