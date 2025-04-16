Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

The weather on Tuesday, April 16, will be predominantly sunny across most of Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cloud cover is expected to increase over mountainous regions, though the chances of precipitation remain low. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast. Morning temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, while daytime highs will reach between 19°C and 24°C. In Sofia, temperatures will peak around 21°C.

Clouds will begin to clear along the Black Sea coast, with mostly sunny skies anticipated in the afternoon. Winds from the southeast will be moderate in strength. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range between 11°C and 13°C. The temperature of the seawater will vary between 9°C and 10°C.

Conditions in the mountain regions will also start off mainly sunny. During the afternoon, cloud development is expected, though the likelihood of rainfall remains minimal. A strong south-southwesterly wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be around 15°C at 1,200 meters altitude and approximately 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)