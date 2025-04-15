Trump Jr. Heads to Sofia as Nexo Seeks Billions in Damages from the Bulgarian State

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit Sofia on April 27 to attend a high-profile business event hosted by the cryptocurrency company Nexo, according to Trud News, citing event invitees. The exclusive gathering, titled "Trump Business Vision 2025 hosted by Nexo", will be held at the Balkan Palace Hotel and will bring together Bulgarian and international business leaders.

The event aims to explore the future of finance, the role of technology, and strategic economic cooperation between the United States and global markets. While the full agenda remains confidential, discussions are expected to revolve around innovation, sustainable economic development, and long-term value creation. The organizers hope the forum will boost bilateral trade relations between Bulgaria and the U.S.

Following this appearance, Trump Jr. is also expected in Romania on April 28 for a similar event. According to Romanian media, businessman Adrian Thiess confirmed that no political meetings are scheduled during the visit, which coincides with the lead-up to Romania's presidential elections on May 4. Romania is one of several Eastern European countries included in Trump Jr.'s tour, along with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria. He has already visited Serbia, where he met with President Aleksandar Vucic.

The visit comes against the backdrop of an ongoing billion arbitration lawsuit Nexo has filed against Bulgaria in the United States. The company confirmed the legal action following a raid by Bulgarian prosecutors on its Sofia offices more than a year ago. The charges initially included allegations of operating as an unlicensed financial institution, money laundering, tax offenses, and computer fraud. Bulgarian prosecutors later dropped all charges due to a lack of evidence, admitting that no criminal activity had been proven.

According to Nexo, the investigations and accompanying negative media coverage severely damaged the company’s global reputation and business prospects. The firm cited the disruption of plans to go public on a U.S. stock exchange, a failed partnership with a major European football club, and the deterioration of relations with institutional partners as examples of the financial harm incurred. Nexo’s estimated losses, supported by U.S. consultants, exceed billion.

In January 2023, Nexo reached a settlement with regulators in eight U.S. states—California, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington, and Vermont—concerning allegations of unlicensed banking operations. The agreement stated that the company had not committed fraud or misled customers and resulted in the termination of all administrative proceedings in the United States.

In its arbitration filing, Nexo emphasized the "colossal damage" caused by the Bulgarian authorities’ actions, including lost investment opportunities and reputational harm. The company declared that the time had come to seek compensation for the impact on its business and international standing.

