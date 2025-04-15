Japan's Population Decline Continues for 14th Consecutive Year

Japan’s population of Japanese nationals fell to 120.3 million as of October 2024, marking a record decrease of 898,000 people compared to the previous year, according to government estimates reported by Kyodo News. This represents the most significant annual drop since comparable records began in 1950, driven by an aging society and persistently low birthrates.

Including foreign residents, Japan's total population declined by 550,000 to 123.8 million, continuing a downward trend for the 14th straight year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported. The proportion of children aged 14 and under dropped by 343,000 to 13.83 million, making up just 11.2% of the population—a new record low. In contrast, the elderly population (65 and older) increased by 17,000, reaching a record high of 36.24 million or 29.3% of the total.

The working-age population (15 to 64 years) also shrank by 224,000 to 73.73 million, representing 59.6% of the population. These demographic shifts highlight the continued challenges facing Japan’s labor force and economic sustainability.

Projections from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that Japan's population will continue to decline, potentially decreasing by 15% to approximately 105.1 million by 2050. Despite the shrinking population, life expectancy in Japan has improved notably, increasing by nearly three years from 81.5 in 2000 to 84.5 in 2021.

Across the Western Pacific region, average life expectancy at birth rose by 5.46 years over the same period, from 72 in 2000 to 77.4 in 2021. In terms of public health, the WHO anticipates that by 2025, an additional 6.5 million people in Japan could experience improved health and well-being compared to 2018. Moreover, around 10.2 million individuals are projected to be better protected from health emergencies over the same period.