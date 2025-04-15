Plovdiv to Introduce 5 Euro/Hour Parking Fee in City Center

Society | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Plovdiv to Introduce 5 Euro/Hour Parking Fee in City Center

Parking in central Plovdiv is set to become significantly more expensive, with a proposed fee of 10 leva per hour (5 euros) in designated restricted zones. The new tariff will apply after an initial 30-minute free stay. The areas affected include the Radio and Television Center, the Old Town, and the Kapana district.

The changes come as part of a proposed amendment to the city’s parking ordinance, which also includes several additional restrictive measures. According to local officials, the goal is to introduce better organization and alleviate parking issues for residents.

Authorities argue that central areas such as Kapana and the Old Town have been overwhelmed by improperly parked vehicles, including those on sidewalks. Ivan Ganchev, director of the municipal enterprise "Parking and Repatriation," stated that the situation is particularly problematic due to the high number of parking permits used by individuals working in the city center. He noted that this leaves few options for citizens who need short-term access. Ganchev also pointed out that payment methods are varied and accessible, including the option to pay in euros.

The cost of parking in the city’s blue zone will remain at 2 leva per hour for residents, but a new four-hour time limit will be enforced. This change is intended to maintain the zone’s intended use as a short-term convenience. Vehicles found to exceed the time limit will be subject to clamping.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Erol Sadakov expressed hope that the new measures would encourage more people to switch from personal vehicles to public transportation. He also noted the availability of several large municipal parking lots across the city that offer alternatives to street parking.

In addition, parking rates will increase by 1 leva at three central locations: "Trimontium," "Ivan Vazov," and the lot on "Saborna" Street.

Tags: parking, Plovdiv

