State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks
Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia
Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone, said Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). Speaking at a business event organized by the American and British Chambers of Commerce in Bulgaria, Radev emphasized that amid growing global instability, integration into robust alliances like the eurozone is becoming increasingly important.
During the same forum, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova also reaffirmed that Bulgaria is prepared for the adoption of the euro. According to her, the country has made substantial progress and is now positioned to move forward with membership.
Radev underlined that Bulgaria should aim to use the current period of uncertainty as an opportunity for European and Euro-Atlantic consolidation rather than disintegration. He pointed out that full eurozone membership has the potential to serve as a counterbalance to negative global developments and narratives.
The BNB is also analyzing the possible repercussions of U.S. tariffs on Bulgarian exports. Although the direct effects may be limited, Radev warned that the indirect consequences could be more substantial. Bulgarian exports to the U.S., currently valued at around USD 1.8 billion, could become subject to new tariff measures.
Radev stressed the importance of maintaining stable public finances, which he described as essential for resisting external shocks. He confirmed that Bulgaria's macroeconomic indicators remain solid—a key strength as the country prepares for the next significant milestone: eurozone accession.
Finance Minister Petkova concluded by saying that Bulgaria has come a long way to reach this point and that the government is confident in the country’s readiness for euro adoption.
Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone
The international rating agency Fitch has reaffirmed Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook
A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months
Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro in 2026 is expected to significantly accelerate wage growth
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has officially approved the updated graphic design of the national side of Bulgaria's euro coins, the institution announced
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase