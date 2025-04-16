State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Business » FINANCE | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 14:13
Bulgaria: State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone, said Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). Speaking at a business event organized by the American and British Chambers of Commerce in Bulgaria, Radev emphasized that amid growing global instability, integration into robust alliances like the eurozone is becoming increasingly important.

During the same forum, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova also reaffirmed that Bulgaria is prepared for the adoption of the euro. According to her, the country has made substantial progress and is now positioned to move forward with membership.

Radev underlined that Bulgaria should aim to use the current period of uncertainty as an opportunity for European and Euro-Atlantic consolidation rather than disintegration. He pointed out that full eurozone membership has the potential to serve as a counterbalance to negative global developments and narratives.

The BNB is also analyzing the possible repercussions of U.S. tariffs on Bulgarian exports. Although the direct effects may be limited, Radev warned that the indirect consequences could be more substantial. Bulgarian exports to the U.S., currently valued at around USD 1.8 billion, could become subject to new tariff measures.

Radev stressed the importance of maintaining stable public finances, which he described as essential for resisting external shocks. He confirmed that Bulgaria's macroeconomic indicators remain solid—a key strength as the country prepares for the next significant milestone: eurozone accession.

Finance Minister Petkova concluded by saying that Bulgaria has come a long way to reach this point and that the government is confident in the country’s readiness for euro adoption.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, Bulgaria, BNB, Radev

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

New Speed Checks Across Bulgaria: How Toll Cameras Will Track Average Speed

Toll system cameras installed across Bulgaria’s national road network are now being upgraded to monitor not only vehicle tolls but also speeding violations

Society | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

A survey conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) among visitors at the Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka reveals that Bulgaria is primarily associated with yoghurt

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45

Disagreements Over Corridor 8: North Macedonia Criticizes Bulgaria for Delaying Meetings and Agreement

After reports emerged this week from Bulgarian media stating that Bulgaria is "fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and start construction on a cross-border railway tunnel along Corridor 8"

World » Southeast Europe | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:39

US Suspends $215 Million in Grants, Including Funding for Bulgaria

The United States has halted the disbursement of grants worth a total of $215 million

Politics | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:16

Bulgaria’s Vision on Display at EXPO 2025, Says BSMEPA CEO

Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Finance Minister: Bulgaria Is Ready for the Eurozone

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone

Business » Finance | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 10:20

Fitch Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Credit Rating, Highlights Eurozone Prospects

The international rating agency Fitch has reaffirmed Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating at 'BBB' with a positive outlook

Business » Finance | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:47

Half of Bulgarians Oppose Eurozone Membership, Survey Finds

A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro

Business » Finance | April 14, 2025, Monday // 11:14

Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months

Business » Finance | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:23

Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Expected to Accelerate Wage Growth, Economists Predict

Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro in 2026 is expected to significantly accelerate wage growth

Business » Finance | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:00

New Bulgarian Euro Coin Design Confirmed: Paisius of Hilendar and "God Protect Bulgaria" Inscription

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has officially approved the updated graphic design of the national side of Bulgaria's euro coins, the institution announced

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria