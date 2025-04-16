State Bank Head: Bulgaria in Strong Position to Join Eurozone Amid Global Uncertainty

Bulgaria is in a very strong initial position to join the eurozone, said Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). Speaking at a business event organized by the American and British Chambers of Commerce in Bulgaria, Radev emphasized that amid growing global instability, integration into robust alliances like the eurozone is becoming increasingly important.

During the same forum, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova also reaffirmed that Bulgaria is prepared for the adoption of the euro. According to her, the country has made substantial progress and is now positioned to move forward with membership.

Radev underlined that Bulgaria should aim to use the current period of uncertainty as an opportunity for European and Euro-Atlantic consolidation rather than disintegration. He pointed out that full eurozone membership has the potential to serve as a counterbalance to negative global developments and narratives.

The BNB is also analyzing the possible repercussions of U.S. tariffs on Bulgarian exports. Although the direct effects may be limited, Radev warned that the indirect consequences could be more substantial. Bulgarian exports to the U.S., currently valued at around USD 1.8 billion, could become subject to new tariff measures.

Radev stressed the importance of maintaining stable public finances, which he described as essential for resisting external shocks. He confirmed that Bulgaria's macroeconomic indicators remain solid—a key strength as the country prepares for the next significant milestone: eurozone accession.

Finance Minister Petkova concluded by saying that Bulgaria has come a long way to reach this point and that the government is confident in the country’s readiness for euro adoption.