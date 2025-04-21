Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia, which has been named the top European capital for a road trip-style getaway this season. A new ranking from DiscoverCars.com evaluated cities based on hotel and car rental costs, along with proximity to key tourist attractions, giving the Bulgarian capital the highest overall score of 170.

According to the report, Sofia ranked third in terms of hotel affordability for the period between May 3 and 7, with average rates coming in at BGN 521.42 per stay. The city also offered competitive car rental prices, with four-day rentals averaging BGN 82.17, which was the ninth-lowest in the study.

DiscoverCars.com also highlighted some of the best sights in and around the city. Among the must-see landmarks is the Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky—the largest cathedral in the Balkans and a standout architectural gem in Sofia. The platform emphasized that the city caters to both urban explorers and those seeking outdoor tranquility.

For travelers in search of nature, the Vitosha Mountains provide a peaceful retreat not far from the city center. Easily accessible via car, tram, or bus, the area offers scenic hiking trails and picturesque spots such as the Boyana Waterfall, making it ideal for a day trip in the sun.

Following Sofia in the ranking is Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which scored 163 points. Bucharest, Romania, secured third place with 159 points, while Zagreb, Croatia, came in fourth with 156. Belgrade, Serbia, completed the top five with a score of 153.

Tallinn, Estonia's capital, was ranked sixth with 151 points. Vilnius (Lithuania) and Podgorica (Montenegro) shared the seventh position with identical scores of 150. Nicosia, Cyprus, followed with 144 points and was noted for offering the cheapest hotel accommodations on the list—an average of BGN 439.94 during the May holiday period.

In ninth place, Valletta—the capital of Malta—earned a score of 142. The top ten was completed by a tie between Riga (Latvia) and Bratislava (Slovakia), each receiving a score of 139.

