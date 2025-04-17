Bulgaria's Banitsa Ranked Among World’s Top Cheese Dishes

The beloved Bulgarian banitsa has earned international recognition, securing third place in a global ranking of the best cheese-based dishes, according to a new list published by TasteAtlas. The influential food platform, which specializes in traditional cuisine from around the world, compiled the rankings using thousands of verified consumer ratings.

Banitsa follows closely behind Serbia’s Belmuz, which took the top spot, and Georgia’s Khachapuri, which ranked second. The remainder of the top five includes Greece’s Saganaki in fourth place and Argentina’s Provoleta in fifth.

TasteAtlas based its rankings on over 13,000 consumer reviews, of which nearly 9,000 were verified to ensure authenticity. The platform emphasized that the list is not a definitive judgment, but rather a reflection of the dishes most favored by both locals and tourists.

Bulgaria received further recognition with a second entry on the list — Kashkaval Pane, a dish consisting of breaded and fried yellow cheese, which placed 61st. The continued international appreciation for Bulgarian cuisine highlights the country’s rich culinary heritage and its appeal to global audiences.