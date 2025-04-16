Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

World » UKRAINE | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has said that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg focused on the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine, with an emphasis on “five territories” as central to any potential peace agreement. Speaking to Bloomberg, Witkoff described the meeting as “compelling” and noted that the talks also touched on future commercial cooperation between the two countries.

According to Witkoff, Putin expressed interest in achieving a “permanent peace,” although this was not immediately part of the conversation. “It took a while for us to get to,” he said, referring to the discussion around ending the conflict. Witkoff highlighted that the path to peace appears to center on a deal involving five territories, although he did not specify which ones. “This peace deal is about these so-called five territories, but there’s so much more to it,” he said, suggesting broader geopolitical and economic considerations.

Witkoff emphasized that a breakthrough might be imminent, describing the situation as “something that would be very, very important for the world at large.” He also underlined the potential for reshaping U.S.-Russia relations through strategic commercial engagements that could contribute to regional stability.

This is not the first time Witkoff has mentioned Ukrainian territories in connection with resolving the war. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he previously referred to “four regions”—namely Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and “two others”—as the main issue in the conflict. His remarks have sparked criticism both from within the White House and among members of the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, other senior advisers to President Trump, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, have cautioned against embracing Moscow’s peace overtures too readily. According to The Wall Street Journal, they are urging Trump to adopt a more skeptical and tougher stance, arguing that Putin has yet to show serious intent to end the war. These advisers advocate for maintaining pressure on the Kremlin, including through stronger sanctions, and warn that territorial concessions from Kyiv should not be a precondition for negotiations.

The debate within Trump’s team has reportedly intensified following a deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on April 13, which killed 35 people and injured 100 others. While the president remains committed to ending the war, the divisions among his advisers have grown over how to approach negotiations with Moscow and what role Witkoff should play in shaping the administration’s policy on Ukraine.

Despite the internal disagreements, Trump appears to be leaning toward Witkoff’s assessment, which portrays Putin as willing to pursue a resolution. The envoy’s meetings with the Russian leader have lasted several hours, with the latest reportedly spanning four and a half hours, according to Russian state media. Witkoff maintains that peace is achievable and tied to resolving the status of key territories in Ukraine, though specifics remain unclear.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Witkoff, Trump, Putin, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Trump's Team Sees Economic Partnership as Key to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

The United States has suggested that a potential economic partnership with Russia could serve as an incentive for the Kremlin to end its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

In First Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Accuses Trump and Republicans of Gutting Social Security for Tax Cuts

In his first public speech since leaving office in January, former U.S. President Joe Biden delivered sharp criticism of the Trump administration’s approach to the Social Security Administration

World | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Bulgaria Halts Sale of Nuclear Reactors to Ukraine Over Energy Security Concerns

The two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant will not be sold to Ukraine

Business » Energy | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Trump Jr. Heads to Sofia as Nexo Seeks Billions in Damages from the Bulgarian State

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit Sofia on April 27 to attend a high-profile business event hosted by the cryptocurrency company Nexo

Business | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured

World » Russia | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Funding to Harvard Over Antisemitism Dispute

The Trump administration has announced the suspension of over $2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University

World | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump's Team Sees Economic Partnership as Key to Ending Russia-Ukraine War

The United States has suggested that a potential economic partnership with Russia could serve as an incentive for the Kremlin to end its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:09

Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:39

Trump Calls Sumy Massacre a 'Terrible Mistake', Zelensky Invites Him to Visit Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump described the recent Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy as “terrible,” adding that he had been informed it was a mistake

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 09:13

Carnage in Sumy, Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 34, Including Children, on Palm Sunday

On the morning of 13 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy, resulting in one of the deadliest strikes on the city since the start of the war

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:05

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Killed During Combat Mission

Pavlo Ivanov, a Ukrainian Air Force pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet, was killed in action on Saturday

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 14:57

Clock Ticking for Moscow: U.S. Threatens Harsh Sanctions If Ukraine Truce Fails

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April,

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria