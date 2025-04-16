Finance Minister: Bulgaria Is Ready for the Eurozone

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has stated that Bulgaria is ready to join the eurozone. Speaking at a business breakfast hosted by the American and British Chambers of Commerce in Bulgaria, she emphasized that the country has never been closer to achieving this goal. Petkova also highlighted Bulgaria's aspirations for membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the effective use of funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and ongoing efforts to combat the shadow economy as key government priorities.

Meanwhile, the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter jet was officially welcomed at the 3rd Air Base. The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. Among the attendees was former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, who said he was present because he was part of the team that secured the acquisition deal nearly five years ago. According to Goranov, such decisions have been pivotal in shaping Bulgaria’s geopolitical direction, and without them, the country might still be debating its stance on major issues.

In an interview on bTV, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov pointed out that Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone would be the next major milestone. He expressed optimism that this could happen within the year. While acknowledging economist (and former finance minister) Simeon Dyankov’s recent skepticism, Goranov downplayed it, noting that Dyankov has been removed from the day-to-day management of public finances and described his forecast as overly pessimistic.

Goranov asserted that all necessary conditions for Bulgaria's successful eurozone accession are in place. He also argued that eurozone membership is the only definitive safeguard against any future attempt to replace the Bulgarian lev with the Russian ruble. Addressing concerns about whether Bulgaria remains financially prepared for the transition, Goranov acknowledged that the 2025 Budget includes ambitious revenue targets, which he attributed to years of populist-driven fiscal policy.

Petkova, Goranov and Dyankov are all affiliated with the ruling party - GERB.