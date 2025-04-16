Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured. The attack, carried out using Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) caused widespread damage. According to the regional operational headquarters, the strike set several residential buildings on fire, including a high-rise building where the 8th and 9th floors were destroyed.

The statement from the regional headquarters confirmed that an 85-year-old woman was killed in the attack, offering condolences to her family. The nine injured individuals suffered from shrapnel wounds, burns, and head injuries, with medics promptly providing assistance at the scene. The attack also damaged three private homes and a municipal hospital parking lot, where at least 11 ambulances were reported to be damaged.

The explosions were heard around 02:30 local time, followed by reports of fire in a residential building. Videos and images circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the attack, including the blaze at the high-rise. The Russian Ministry of Defence later claimed that 109 Ukrainian UAVs had been downed over the Kursk Oblast during the attack.

In addition, Russia reported downing three drones over Voronezh Oblast and one each in Moscow, Bryansk, and Oryol regions. Ukraine has stated that its targets are primarily military facilities, factories, and fuel depots, but drones can sometimes deviate from their intended routes due to factors like electronic warfare.