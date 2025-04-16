Bulgaria Signs Black Sea Oil and Gas Exploration Deal with Shell

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks
Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia
A contract for the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas in Block 1-26 Khan Tervel, located within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, is being officially signed today. The agreement marks a significant move toward bolstering the country's energy independence—one of the Bulgarian government's key priorities.
The signing ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, along with Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov. The contract is between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria and Shell Exploration and Production. Shell's Executive Vice President for Exploration, Strategy and Portfolio, Eugene Okpere, is also present at the event.
Under the terms of the contract, Shell will conduct various surveys, including seismic studies, over a five-year period to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the Khan Tervel block. All exploration activities are to be carried out in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.
This new phase of exploration in the Black Sea is considered a critical step toward unlocking Bulgaria’s domestic energy resources and reducing its reliance on foreign energy supplies.
Bulgaria has taken a significant step toward exploring its deep-sea energy potential
The two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant will not be sold to Ukraine
Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of leveraging its nuclear power capabilities to attract the IT sector, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers
Bulgaria is intensifying efforts to enhance regional energy security through the development of strategic infrastructure aimed at reducing dependence on Russian gas
The final shipment of Russian nuclear fuel for Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant has arrived
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, marking a new phase of regional collaboration focused on green energy
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase