Israeli Soldiers Sign Petitions Demanding Gaza War End and Captive Release

A growing number of Israeli soldiers and military personnel have signed petitions calling for an end to the war in Gaza and urging accelerated negotiations for the release of Israeli captives held in the enclave, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 150 members of the Golani Brigade added their names to a letter demanding a halt to the military campaign, joining thousands of others who have signed similar petitions. The movement is seen as a rare and significant act of dissent within the Israeli armed forces, raising concerns at the highest levels of government.

The protest within the military began last week with a petition signed by 1,000 reservists from the Israeli Air Force. It was followed by additional statements circulated among active and former members of the navy, armored corps, and other military branches. On Sunday, 200 Israeli military doctors signed a separate appeal calling for a change in the government's approach.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reacted strongly, warning that active-duty personnel who endorse such petitions could face dismissal.

Meanwhile, Hamas is reviewing a new ceasefire proposal from Israel. Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri told Al Jazeera that the group would respond soon but rejected the notion of disarmament, calling the request "unacceptable to even hear."

Amid the diplomatic efforts, Israeli forces continue military operations in Gaza. Al Jazeera reported that at least 15 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on Monday, with attacks hitting tent encampments in both the northern and southern parts of the strip.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the conflict has resulted in 50,983 Palestinian deaths and 116,274 injuries. On the Israeli side, 1,139 people were killed during Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, with over 200 individuals taken captive.

In the occupied West Bank, violence is also intensifying. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported a surge in displacement, noting that 44,285 people were forced to flee in January and February 2025 alone. The majority—38,710 individuals—were displaced due to clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the northern region. OCHA warned against the escalation, stating, “Aid groups are stepping in, but we must not let the West Bank become another Gaza.”