Bulgarian Driver Believed Dead After Van Falls Into Danube in Romania

A serious accident occurred in Romania's Mehedinți County, where a van plunged into the Danube River. According to Dr. Raed Arafat, head of the Romanian Department of Emergency Situations, a Bulgarian passport was found at the scene. The document belonged to a 53-year-old Bulgarian citizen with the initials Y. H. B., he told BTA.

Romanian media outlets Agipress and Digi24 reported earlier that the van was being driven by a Bulgarian national who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The van reportedly veered off the road and fell into the river while trying to avoid a collision with another car.

Following a prolonged rescue operation, divers managed to recover the submerged van from the riverbed. One body was found inside, presumed to be that of the driver. Authorities are continuing their investigation of the area using an underwater drone to ensure there are no additional victims or evidence.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to hospital for treatment. The exact circumstances of the incident are still under review.