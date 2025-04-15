Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Funding to Harvard Over Antisemitism Dispute

The Trump administration has announced the suspension of over $2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University, citing the institution's refusal to comply with newly issued demands related to combating antisemitism. The decision was revealed by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which criticized what it called a prevailing "entitlement mindset" in elite academic institutions, arguing that federal funding must be contingent upon upholding civil rights laws.

In a statement, the task force denounced the disruption of learning environments and condemned the harassment of Jewish students, calling such conditions "unacceptable" and "intolerable." The administration said it was time for top universities to acknowledge the seriousness of the issue and implement meaningful reforms if they intend to continue receiving taxpayer support.

The freeze follows a letter from Harvard University President Alan M. Garber, who said the university would not accept the administration's terms. Garber revealed that the government had issued an updated and expanded list of demands late last Friday, warning that continued financial ties with the federal government were contingent on Harvard’s full compliance. While acknowledging that some of the administration’s proposals were aimed at tackling antisemitism, Garber argued that most amounted to direct federal control over the intellectual environment at the university.

Garber confirmed that Harvard had communicated its refusal through legal channels, stating, "The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights." He also said the administration’s actions showed no intention of working with the university in a constructive or cooperative way.

The freeze at Harvard is part of a broader move by President Donald Trump's administration, which has suspended federal funding to all Ivy League universities except the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College. The funding cuts come in response to investigations into anti-Israel protests that have erupted on numerous campuses since October 2023.

Earlier this month, the federal antisemitism task force announced it was reviewing Harvard’s federal grants and contracts, which collectively total nearly $9 billion. The Trump administration has pledged a tougher approach to addressing antisemitism in higher education, criticizing former President Joe Biden for failing to hold universities accountable. In addition, the administration has indicated plans to detain and deport foreign students found to have participated in or organized anti-Israel protests on U.S. campuses.