Humility and Wisdom Mark the Second Day of Holy Week

Holy Tuesday, the second day of Holy Week, is marked by the themes of humility and spiritual instruction. It is a time for the faithful to reflect deeply on their inner lives and prepare for the days leading up to Easter.

This evening at 6:00 p.m., Patriarch Daniil, who is also the Metropolitan of Sofia, will lead the final service from the series known as the "Bridegroom Services." The liturgy will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral "St. Nedelya" in the Bulgarian capital.

The Orthodox Church commemorates the Parable of the Ten Virgins on this day. According to the Gospel, after His entry into Jerusalem, Jesus Christ preached in the temple and shared this parable with His disciples. It speaks of ten virgins—five wise and five foolish—who awaited the arrival of the bridegroom. The wise virgins had prepared their lamps with enough oil, symbolizing a life filled with virtue and spiritual effort. In contrast, the foolish virgins lacked sufficient oil, representing a deficiency in spiritual preparedness.

Through this parable, the Church emphasizes that true wisdom lies in governing one’s senses with reason and maintaining a life grounded in faith and virtue. Holy Tuesday serves as a reminder of the importance of readiness and vigilance in the spiritual journey.