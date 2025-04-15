Strong Showing for Bulgaria: Four Medals at European Acrobatics Event

Bulgaria secured second place in the overall medal standings at the European Acrobatics Championship in the age groups, claiming a total of four medals—one gold, one silver, and two bronze. The event showcased strong performances from Bulgarian athletes across several disciplines.

In the women's group category (ages 11–16), Miriyam Mehmedova, Petya Georgieva, and Denitsa Pashalova earned bronze medals. The trio, coached by Violeta Bineva, finished with a score equal to the silver medalists, but were ultimately ranked third. Israel took gold with 27.900 points, Belgium claimed silver with 27.250, the same score awarded to the Bulgarian team.

In the men’s group category (ages 12–18), Kaloyan Velinov, Martin Celebiyev, Petar Todorov, and Yanko Kirov also captured bronze. Coached by Atanas Kostadinov, the Bulgarian team scored 26.170 points. Great Britain won gold with 27.720, followed by Israel with silver at 27.250.

In the women’s pair discipline (ages 11–16), Sofia Hristova and Hristiyana Yulieva narrowly missed the podium, placing fourth with 27.200 points under the guidance of coach Gergana Deneva. Germany’s Johanna Schone and Nona Kara claimed gold (28.020), Belgium’s Aliya Nasser and Zoe Binnens took silver (27.460), and Great Britain’s Isabelle Davies and Sadie-May Rickerby secured bronze (27.230).

Earlier in the competition, Bulgaria celebrated its European title when Simona Ivanova and Hasan Ismail won gold in the mixed pairs (ages 11–16), scoring 27.500 points. In the same age group, Grisha Kolev and Borislav Mladenov became European silver medalists in the men’s pair event. Their personal coaches were Gergana Deneva and Bogdan Terziev, respectively.

Israel topped the overall medal table with five golds, two silvers, and one bronze. Bulgaria followed in second with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Germany and Portugal each earned a full set of medals (gold, silver, bronze), while Great Britain finished with one gold and one bronze. The European Acrobatics Championships for men and women will continue in Luxembourg from April 16 to 20.