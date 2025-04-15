Eros Ramazzotti Announces Concert in Bulgaria as Part of Global Tour

Italian music icon Eros Ramazzotti is set to perform in Sofia once again on April 24, 2026, as part of his upcoming global tour, "Una Storia Importante." The concert will take place at Arena 8888 Sofia and is organized by Fest Team. This marks his return to the Bulgarian stage three years after his last sold-out show in the capital. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting April 17 through the Ticket Station network, with prices beginning at 99 BGN.

The world tour, which kicks off on February 14, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, spans 30 countries and includes four major legs across Italy, Europe, North America and Canada, and Latin America. Prior to the official start of the tour, Ramazzotti will give two exclusive performances at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in October 2025. Following that, he will bring his latest concert program to international audiences, including a highly anticipated stop in Sofia.

With over 80 million albums sold, more than 9.3 billion streams, and nearly 2 billion YouTube views, Ramazzotti remains one of the most recognizable figures in modern Italian pop music. His true achievement, however, lies in the lasting bond he shares with his global audience—a connection that transcends language and generations. The tour’s title, "Una Storia Importante" ("An Important Story"), reflects this profound relationship, built through decades of heartfelt performances and emotional resonance.

Further information about the tour is available on the official websites www.ramazzotti.com, www.friendsandpartners.it, festteam.bg, ticketstation.bg, and on social media platforms.