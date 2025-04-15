Eros Ramazzotti Announces Concert in Bulgaria as Part of Global Tour

Society | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Eros Ramazzotti Announces Concert in Bulgaria as Part of Global Tour

Italian music icon Eros Ramazzotti is set to perform in Sofia once again on April 24, 2026, as part of his upcoming global tour, "Una Storia Importante." The concert will take place at Arena 8888 Sofia and is organized by Fest Team. This marks his return to the Bulgarian stage three years after his last sold-out show in the capital. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting April 17 through the Ticket Station network, with prices beginning at 99 BGN.

The world tour, which kicks off on February 14, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, spans 30 countries and includes four major legs across Italy, Europe, North America and Canada, and Latin America. Prior to the official start of the tour, Ramazzotti will give two exclusive performances at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam in October 2025. Following that, he will bring his latest concert program to international audiences, including a highly anticipated stop in Sofia.

With over 80 million albums sold, more than 9.3 billion streams, and nearly 2 billion YouTube views, Ramazzotti remains one of the most recognizable figures in modern Italian pop music. His true achievement, however, lies in the lasting bond he shares with his global audience—a connection that transcends language and generations. The tour’s title, "Una Storia Importante" ("An Important Story"), reflects this profound relationship, built through decades of heartfelt performances and emotional resonance.

Further information about the tour is available on the official websites www.ramazzotti.com, www.friendsandpartners.it, festteam.bg, ticketstation.bg, and on social media platforms.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Ramazzotti, concert

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

European Court Warning Ignored: Controversial Demolitions Leave Dozens of Roma Families Homeless in Sofia

Early Tuesday morning, Emil Branchevski, mayor of Sofia’s “Ilinden” district, oversaw the demolition of illegal housing in the “Zaharna Fabrika” neighborhood

Politics | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04

Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open All Summer

Kindergartens in Sofia will continue to operate throughout the summer

Society | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

New Ambulance Donated to Sofia Emergency Center

The Sofia Emergency Care Center has received a fully equipped ambulance as a donation

Society » Health | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:54

Sofia Faces Major Transport Disruption as Strike Threat Looms

The protest organized by public transport workers in Sofia concluded in front of the Sofia Municipality building

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 15:43

Tension Among Foreign Nationals in Sofia Leads to Violent Stabbing Incident

A Syrian citizen was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near the Central Hall in Sofia late on Sunday evening

Crime | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Pavilion at EXPO 2025: Yoghurt and Hospitality Steal the Spotlight

A survey conducted by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) among visitors at the Bulgarian pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka reveals that Bulgaria is primarily associated with yoghurt

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45

100 Years Since the Attack on "St. Nedelya" Church: The Bloodiest Terrorist Act in Bulgarian History

April 16, 1925, remembered as "Bloody Maundy Thursday," marks one of the darkest days in Bulgaria’s modern history

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Bulgaria’s Vision on Display at EXPO 2025, Says BSMEPA CEO

Boyko Takov, the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), described Bulgaria's participation in EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:12

Holy Wednesday: The Anointing of Christ and Judas' Betrayal Remembered

On April 16 this year, the Orthodox Church marks Holy Wednesday, a day that recalls the betrayal of Jesus Christ by Judas Iscariot

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Among Most Recognized Countries in Japan, Showcased at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

Bulgaria is among the most well-known countries in Japan, largely due to its yogurt, rose oil, and sports achievements, according to Georgi Kostov

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:54

Bulgaria's Banitsa Ranked Among World’s Top Cheese Dishes

The beloved Bulgarian banitsa has earned international recognition

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 09:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria