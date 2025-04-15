Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open All Summer

Kindergartens in Sofia will continue to operate throughout the summer, the Sofia Municipality confirmed in a statement to bTV. The municipality has issued a letter to district mayors clarifying that there is no legal justification for completely shutting down kindergartens during the summer period.

The aim is to end the practice in which some institutions close entirely during June, July, and August, leaving only a limited number of "on-duty" kindergartens with combined groups to function. The Education Directorate reminded local authorities that, under the Preschool and School Education Act and Ordinance No. 5 of 2016, preschool education spans 12 months, covering both instructional and non-instructional periods.

During the summer, kindergartens may again form mixed-age groups due to the expected increase in absences. To ensure adequate staffing while regular educators are on vacation, the municipality plans to offer paid internships to students studying Pedagogy to assist with child care.

Parents are being urged to clearly indicate when their children will attend kindergarten over the summer to help directors plan and manage staffing and group arrangements effectively.