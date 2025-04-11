Bulgaria Awaits North Macedonia's Response on Corridor 8 Railway Tunnel Agreement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov announced that Bulgaria is fully ready to sign an agreement with North Macedonia and begin construction of a cross-border railway tunnel. Speaking at a working breakfast with ambassadors from EU and NATO countries, Karadzhov detailed Bulgaria's progress on Corridor 8, a strategic infrastructure project aimed at linking the Adriatic and Black Seas. He emphasized that the proposed agreement had already been submitted to Skopje and that Bulgaria awaits a response and any potential comments to proceed with an expert-level discussion. If North Macedonia has no objections, Bulgaria is prepared to finalize the agreement and initiate construction of the 2.4-kilometer section from Gyueshevo to the border—pending the tunnel's construction, which must start first.

The event was also attended by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov and Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, alongside representatives from the European Commission, the National Railway Infrastructure Company, and the Road Infrastructure Agency. Ivanov highlighted the need to remain focused on long-term strategic objectives like Corridor 8, despite the government’s pressing day-to-day challenges. He called for intensified efforts to implement the corridor project without delay.

Defense Minister Zapryanov underlined the importance of developing key infrastructure such as the railway link to North Macedonia, noting its relevance not only for national development but also for regional security. He stressed that improving military mobility remains a top priority for Bulgaria and that Corridor 8 is a crucial element in enhancing NATO-EU cooperation and overall European military connectivity.