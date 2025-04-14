Bulgaria's Angel Rusev Claims Fifth European Weightlifting Title with Stunning Comeback

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:58
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Angel Rusev Claims Fifth European Weightlifting Title with Stunning Comeback

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev secured his fifth European weightlifting title, delivering an impressive performance in the men’s 55 kg category at the ongoing European Championships in Moldova, BTA reported.

Representing the city of Ruse, Rusev claimed gold with a total lift of 246 kg, achieved through only two successful attempts – 105 kg in the snatch and 141 kg in the clean and jerk. Despite ranking only eighth after the snatch, the Bulgarian demonstrated dominance in the clean and jerk, securing the title.

Rusev waited for the rest of the competitors to complete their lifts before taking to the platform and lifting 141 kg, a result that earned him both the overall title and the gold medal in the clean and jerk. He attempted 150 kg in a third lift but was unsuccessful and withdrew from the attempt.

The second Bulgarian in the same category, Deniz Danev, placed sixth overall with a combined total of 237 kg. Danev successfully lifted 100, 104, and 107 kg in the snatch. In the clean and jerk, he managed 130 kg on his second attempt but was unable to lift 136 kg in his third, which would have put him in medal contention.

Rusev’s only successful snatch attempt was at 105 kg. His second try at 110 kg was ruled invalid, despite him completing the lift with a full rotation under the bar. He then tried 111 kg but was unable to complete the lift.

The silver medal was claimed by Moldova’s Danu Secrieru, who lifted a total of 245 kg. He achieved 110 kg in the snatch and 135 kg in the clean and jerk. Georgia’s Ramini Samilishvili earned the bronze with a total of 243 kg.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weightlifting, rusev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Sofia Ranked Top European Capital for Spring City Breaks

Travelers planning a spring escape might want to consider Sofia

Business » Tourism | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Banitsa Ranked Among World’s Top Cheese Dishes

The beloved Bulgarian banitsa has earned international recognition

Society » Culture | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Deep Black Sea Gas Will Be Bulgaria’s Cheapest, State to Benefit from Concessions

Bulgaria has taken a significant step toward exploring its deep-sea energy potential

Business » Energy | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

New Speed Checks Across Bulgaria: How Toll Cameras Will Track Average Speed

Toll system cameras installed across Bulgaria’s national road network are now being upgraded to monitor not only vehicle tolls but also speeding violations

Society | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to EU Sanctions Against Russia

Bulgaria has not intended to stop implementing the EU sanctions imposed on Russia

Politics | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

The weather on Tuesday, April 16, will be predominantly sunny across most of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Strong Showing for Bulgaria: Four Medals at European Acrobatics Event

Bulgaria secured second place in the overall medal standings at the European Acrobatics Championship in the age groups

Sports | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to 17th in World Rankings After Monte Carlo Performance

Bulgaria's tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, moved up one position in the latest ATP world rankings

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:20

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Crowned Europe’s Best Weightlifter for 2024

Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been recognized as the best in Europe for 2024 by the European Weightlifting Federation

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 09:19

Bulgarian Talent Tsolov Shines with Bahrain Sprint Win in F3

With a stellar performance at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain, Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov claimed his first victory of the 2025 Formula 3 season by winning the sprint race of the second round

Sports | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 14:50

Registration Opens for the 42nd Sofia Marathon

The 42nd Sofia Marathon is now accepting registrations for runners from both Bulgaria and abroad

Sports | April 11, 2025, Friday // 07:58

Bulgaria’s Ramazanov Wins European Wrestling Gold After Stunning Comeback

Olympic champion Magomed Ramazanov captured the European freestyle wrestling title in the 86 kg category

Sports | April 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria