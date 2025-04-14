Bulgaria's Angel Rusev Claims Fifth European Weightlifting Title with Stunning Comeback

Bulgaria's Angel Rusev secured his fifth European weightlifting title, delivering an impressive performance in the men’s 55 kg category at the ongoing European Championships in Moldova, BTA reported.

Representing the city of Ruse, Rusev claimed gold with a total lift of 246 kg, achieved through only two successful attempts – 105 kg in the snatch and 141 kg in the clean and jerk. Despite ranking only eighth after the snatch, the Bulgarian demonstrated dominance in the clean and jerk, securing the title.

Rusev waited for the rest of the competitors to complete their lifts before taking to the platform and lifting 141 kg, a result that earned him both the overall title and the gold medal in the clean and jerk. He attempted 150 kg in a third lift but was unsuccessful and withdrew from the attempt.

The second Bulgarian in the same category, Deniz Danev, placed sixth overall with a combined total of 237 kg. Danev successfully lifted 100, 104, and 107 kg in the snatch. In the clean and jerk, he managed 130 kg on his second attempt but was unable to lift 136 kg in his third, which would have put him in medal contention.

Rusev’s only successful snatch attempt was at 105 kg. His second try at 110 kg was ruled invalid, despite him completing the lift with a full rotation under the bar. He then tried 111 kg but was unable to complete the lift.

The silver medal was claimed by Moldova’s Danu Secrieru, who lifted a total of 245 kg. He achieved 110 kg in the snatch and 135 kg in the clean and jerk. Georgia’s Ramini Samilishvili earned the bronze with a total of 243 kg.