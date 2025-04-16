New Ambulance Donated to Sofia Emergency Center

The Sofia Emergency Care Center has received a fully equipped ambulance as a donation. The vehicle was provided by Municipal Bank, with part of the necessary funding raised through a charity event.

The key-handover ceremony was attended by several officials, including Deputy Health Minister Dr. Boyko Penkov, Dr. Ivian Benishev – Director of the Emergency Care Directorate at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Dancho Penchev – Head of the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, and Dr. Delyan Georgiev – Mayor of Sofia’s Izgrev District. Nedelcho Nedelchev, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Municipal Bank, was also present.

Medical teams who had been involved in the rescue and repatriation of severely injured youths from the recent tragic incident in North Macedonia were also among the invited guests.