Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs: No Exemptions for China Amid Semiconductor Push

US President Donald Trump has emphasized that no country, including China, will be exempt from trade tariffs, despite recent signals suggesting a softening of Washington’s stance. According to Al Jazeera, Trump clarified that smartphones, laptops, and other high-tech items remain subject to a 20% tariff. These products have only been reassigned to a different tariff category, not exempted altogether.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that the US would not allow itself to be "held hostage" by other nations, especially those with adversarial trade practices like China. He reiterated that tariff policies remain firm, with further measures expected soon.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump announced plans to unveil new tariffs on semiconductors in the coming week. While these tariffs will soon take effect, he indicated there may be some leeway for select companies operating within the sector.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the temporary relief granted to some high-tech goods, many of which are produced in China, would be short-lived. He noted that the semiconductor tariffs are expected to be enforced within weeks, reinforcing the administration’s firm stance on trade.

Earlier in the day, China responded by urging the United States to abandon what it called the "wrong practice" of imposing reciprocal tariffs. The Chinese Commerce Ministry described the US approach as a mistake and called on Washington to return to a policy rooted in "mutual respect." The appeal came after the US announced a 90-day postponement of tariffs for most nations, a move that notably did not include China, further straining economic relations between the two powers.