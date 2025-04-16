Cool and Cloudy Conditions Forecast for April 15, Rain in the West

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 14, 2025, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Cool and Cloudy Conditions Forecast for April 15, Rain in the West Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather across Bulgaria on April 15 will be mostly cloudy, with rainfall expected primarily in the western parts of the country. Winds will be light and coming from the east-southeast, although in eastern Bulgaria the wind may reach moderate intensity. Morning temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, with Sofia expected to see a low of around 7°C. During the day, maximum temperatures will vary between 10°C and 15°C, reaching about 12°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, the skies will also remain mostly cloudy. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. Daytime temperatures along the coast are expected to range between 12°C and 14°C. The temperature of the sea water will remain cool, between 9°C and 10°C.

Mountain areas will experience cloudy conditions with rain in many locations. Winds in the higher altitudes will be moderate to strong, coming from the south-southwest. Temperatures in the mountains will reach around 9°C at 1,200 meters elevation and approximately 5°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

