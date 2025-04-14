Sofia Faces Major Transport Disruption as Strike Threat Looms

The protest organized by public transport workers in Sofia concluded in front of the Sofia Municipality building. Despite the demonstration, no meeting was held with representatives from the Ministry of Finance or the Municipality, according to Todor Kapitanov, Vice President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB). In response, he announced preparations for a potential strike and the formation of a national strike committee centered in Sofia.

Protesters from across the country, including Varna, Ruse, and Plovdiv, participated in the demonstration, calling on both the local and central governments to initiate dialogue and address their wage-related demands.

Deputy Mayor for Finance and Healthcare Ivan Vassilev acknowledged the need to increase wages but said that the current budget does not allow for the level of raises being requested. He emphasized the municipality's intention to work with the central government to identify funding solutions. Proposed options include either equal salary increases for all workers or prioritizing pay hikes for drivers, where labor shortages are most acute. However, union representatives rejected both options, stating that a uniform BGN 100 increase is insufficient and opposing selective wage adjustments.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance clarified that salary decisions fall under the purview of municipal authorities. Mayors are responsible for managing financial resources, ensuring compliance with the Public Finance Act, and determining staff remuneration and operational costs for municipal-owned transport companies.

The 2025 State Budget, adopted in March, allocates BGN 522.3 million for subsidies and compensations—a BGN 106.5 million increase from the previous year. Specifically, BGN 106 million is earmarked for Sofia’s urban transport, a BGN 17 million rise compared to 2024. Other municipalities are to receive BGN 122 million for unprofitable routes, while BGN 294.3 million is allocated for compensating reduced travel fares, including for students and children.

Municipalities are expected to adopt their 2025 budgets in April and May. According to the Public Finance Act, leftover municipal funds from 2024—excluding those designated for education—can be used in 2025 for state-delegated activities with municipal council approval. As of December 31, 2024, Sofia Municipality reported unspent funds totaling BGN 283.6 million.

Kaloyan Todorov, a trolleybus driver, shared his pay slip on bTV, showing a gross monthly salary of BGN 2,105.25—around BGN 700 below the minimum stated in job advertisements. He argued that workers are not demanding excessive pay, but merely the compensation outlined in their job descriptions, including allowances and benefits that remain undefined.

The protest disrupted traffic in Sofia, with key intersections blocked for over two hours, halting several bus and tram lines and creating major traffic congestion. Public reactions were mixed, with some expressing solidarity despite the inconvenience, while others criticized the disruption. Following the protest, the municipality confirmed that public transport services had resumed normal operations.