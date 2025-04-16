Bulgaria to Receive First 33 Stryker Combat Vehicles in 2025 as Military Modernization Accelerates

Politics » DEFENSE | April 14, 2025, Monday // 15:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Receive First 33 Stryker Combat Vehicles in 2025 as Military Modernization Accelerates

This year, Bulgaria is set to receive its first batch of 33 Stryker combat vehicles for the Land Forces, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced during a ceremony marking the patronal holiday and 113th anniversary of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy.

Zapryanov highlighted the accelerated modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, citing the recent arrival of the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft, the ongoing construction of the second naval vessel, and now, the delivery of Stryker vehicles. According to the minister, this marks the beginning of the real strengthening of the army’s combat capabilities through new equipment.

On December 1, 2023, the Bulgarian Parliament ratified the agreement for the acquisition of a total of 198 Stryker vehicles. These include combat, reconnaissance, command and staff vehicles, along with specialized units for nuclear, chemical, and biological reconnaissance, medical evacuation, engineering support, and logistics.

Zapryanov also emphasized the critical role of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy in shaping military leadership. He praised the academy as a cornerstone of Bulgarian military education, with its graduates occupying key command positions at home and abroad, and serving in NATO, UN, and EU missions. He stressed the importance of keeping military education aligned with contemporary realities, international standards, and modern technological requirements.

He noted that 21st-century warfare is driving the integration of advanced technologies, necessitating changes in training programs, working conditions, remuneration, and performance expectations for military personnel.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov, who stated that Bulgaria is entering a new stage in the modernization of its Armed Forces. The ceremony featured addresses from Major General Stayko Prokopiev, head of the Military Academy, who pointed out the institution’s strong academic standing and international reach, training officers from countries such as France, the United States, Germany, Greece, Turkey, Romania, and North Macedonia.

Professor Dr. Kiril Topalov, Chairman of the National Association "G. S. Rakovski", delivered a speech honoring the academy’s patron, quoting his belief that "Love for the Fatherland surpasses all worldly goods." The event concluded with awards for distinguished military and civilian personnel, and a welcome address from Major General Arif Hasanov, head of Azerbaijan’s Military College of the Armed Forces.

