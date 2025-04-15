Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The data was reported by European Pravda, citing Hungarian independent outlet Telex and Karpathir.

According to the survey, 58.18% of the over 1.1 million respondents answered “yes” to the question of whether they support Ukraine joining the EU. The poll also asked citizens whether Hungary should remain a member of both the European Union and NATO. A resounding 98.68% expressed support for continued membership in both organizations.

Tisza Party leader Péter Magyar stated that, should his party come to power following Hungary’s 2026 elections, the poll’s results would serve as a foundational element of their government policy.

The results come shortly after Magyar himself remarked that Ukraine is unlikely to achieve EU membership “in the next few decades,” suggesting a discrepancy between his previous comments and the public sentiment captured in the poll.