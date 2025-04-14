Tension Among Foreign Nationals in Sofia Leads to Violent Stabbing Incident

A Syrian citizen was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near the Central Hall in Sofia late on Sunday evening, according to reports by BNR and Glasnews.bg. The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of police and emergency medical teams to the scene.

The victim, who sustained a stab wound to the abdomen and suffered significant blood loss, was urgently transported to Pirogov Hospital for emergency treatment. Initial reports suggest the incident stemmed from a conflict between two men of Arab origin, during which one reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the other.

According to the Ministry of Interior, a second Syrian national has been detained in connection with the case. Law enforcement confirmed that a large group of foreign nationals was present at the site, prompting a heightened police presence in the area.

The 02nd District Office of Sofia is currently holding several individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Criminal police teams and forensic experts are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and authorities continue efforts to clarify the motives behind the violent altercation.