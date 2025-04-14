Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to 17th in World Rankings After Monte Carlo Performance

Sports | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Climbs to 17th in World Rankings After Monte Carlo Performance

Bulgaria's tennis star, Grigor Dimitrov, moved up one position in the latest ATP world rankings, now standing at 17th place. His rise comes after reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters. Dimitrov, who is 33 years old, is not scheduled to compete this week. His next tournament appearance will be at the Madrid Masters 1000, set to begin on April 23.

Dimitar Kuzmanov once again ranks as Bulgaria’s second-best male tennis player. He gained five spots in the standings and now holds 273rd place, following a successful qualification campaign at the Challenger tournament in Monza. Meanwhile, Adrian Andreev, who has been recovering from mononucleosis, dropped to 277th.

Other Bulgarian players within the top 500 include Piotr Nesterov at 443rd and Ilian Radulov at 497th.

At the top of the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner remains number one. Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, climbed to second place, overtaking Alexander Zverev. Finalist Lorenzo Musetti jumped five positions and is now ranked 11th.

In the WTA rankings, Viktoriya Tomova held her ground at 64th position. Lia Karatancheva ranks 311th, while Isabella Shinikova is placed 345th.

Gergana Topalova, who recently claimed a doubles title in Brazil, is currently ranked 362nd in singles. Rositsa Dencheva achieved a career-best ranking of 433rd after climbing 38 spots, a result of her second title win in Heraklion.

There were no changes among the top three women in the WTA ranking: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula continue to lead.

Tags: Dimitrov, Bulgaria, tennis

