Bulgaria Urged to Take ‘Specific Steps’ Against Terrorism in Talks with Turkey

Bulgaria and Turkey's long-standing partnership continues to serve as a model in Europe for securing national and external EU borders, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders held talks in Antalya during the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, Zhelyazkov proposed expanding cooperation with Turkey in initiatives focused on post-war reconstruction in Ukraine. He also outlined innovation, digital and green infrastructure, and low-carbon energy technologies as areas with strong potential for bilateral collaboration.

The Bulgarian prime minister praised the effective cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in combating illegal migration and managing the shared border, which also serves as an EU external frontier. He expressed confidence that joint efforts on this issue will remain a top priority going forward.

A key focus of the discussions was the upgrading of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint—described as the world’s busiest crossing in terms of heavy traffic volume. Zhelyazkov stressed the importance of increasing the crossing’s capacity and efficiency to enhance economic benefits for both nations. He also underlined the need to modernize other key border points, including Lesovo and Malko Tarnovo.

Security in the Black Sea region was another central topic. Zhelyazkov highlighted the constructive coordination between Sofia and Ankara in setting up an operational group to implement mine-countering measures in the Black Sea. He reiterated that Turkey is not only a neighboring country but also a NATO ally and a vital economic partner in fields such as trade, transport, energy, tourism, and the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

The Turkish side confirmed its interest in strengthening ties with Bulgaria. According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, President Erdogan expressed his intention to enhance cooperation in a range of sectors, with a particular emphasis on defense and energy. Erdogan also underscored the importance of maintaining solidarity between the two nations in the fight against terrorism and called on Bulgaria to take "specific steps" in this regard. However, no further details were provided about the nature of these steps or the exact threats being addressed.

The controversial gas contract with Turkish company Botas, recently the subject of political debate in Bulgaria, was not discussed during the meeting.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev also participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held under the theme "Restoring Diplomacy in a Fragmented World." Speaking on a panel dedicated to Black Sea regional security alongside Romanian Presidential Advisor Iulian Fota and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zeki Levent Gümrükçü, Georgiev emphasized the Black Sea’s strategic significance for Europe. He described the region as a vital hub for security, economic activity, and energy connectivity.

Georgiev warned that deteriorating security in the Black Sea has broad and layered consequences for both regional and global stability. He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s active role in forming a new EU-wide strategic vision for the area in collaboration with Romania and other member states. He advocated for a comprehensive EU strategy that addresses current challenges while also looking to the future, stressing the importance of resilience, cooperation, and connectivity.

He also called for an increased NATO presence in the Black Sea to reinforce the alliance’s strategic posture and deterrence capabilities along the eastern flank. In closing, Georgiev expressed optimism about achieving a ceasefire in the Black Sea region as a first step toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the UN Charter and international law. He reaffirmed Bulgaria's readiness to support the peace process alongside its allies and partners.