Bulgarian Police Uncover 4 kg of Cocaine with Putin's Face in Sofia

Crime | April 14, 2025, Monday // 10:28
On April 11, 2025, Bulgarian authorities seized 4 kg of cocaine in Sofia during a specialized operation by GDBOP (Directorate-General for Combating Organized Crime), BGNES reported. The cocaine, which was packed in four separate 1 kg parcels, was uniquely wrapped with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The operation, which targeted the distribution of illegal drugs, was carried out under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. The seized substance was confirmed as cocaine after testing, with the characteristic color indicating its identity.

One individual, a Bulgarian citizen, was arrested in connection with the drug discovery. Following the operation, the arrested suspect's detention was extended to 72 hours by order of the supervising prosecutor. The suspect has been charged under Article 354a of the Bulgarian Criminal Code, which pertains to the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.

Tags: Putin, Cocaine, sofia, Bulgaria

