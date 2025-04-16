Official Ceremony Celebrates Bulgaria’s First F-16 Block 70 as U.S. Defense Ties Strengthen

The first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 multi-role fighter jet, bearing the codename “Pepelyanka” (ed. note: "Viper" translated from Bulgarian) was officially unveiled at a ceremony held at 3rd Fighter Air Base. The event marked a major milestone in the modernization of the Bulgarian Air Force, signaling the country’s entry into a new era of NATO-compatible aerial defense capabilities. The presentation, held in one of the hangars designated for the aircraft’s servicing and operation, was attended by military personnel, NATO officials, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and members of the Bulgarian government.

The aircraft, marked with number 301 (serial number MW-01, tail number "301"), is the first of its kind to join the Bulgarian Air Force and is equipped to perform diverse military operations by air, land, and sea. Its state-of-the-art avionics and compatibility with NATO systems make it a cornerstone in the country’s efforts to reinforce national and regional defense. According to Major General Nikolay Rusev, this platform significantly enhances the capabilities of the Bulgarian Air Force compared to previous generations of aircraft.

Bulgaria welcomes its first F-16 Block 70—not just a fighter jet, but a symbol of irreversible ideological change. This milestone reflects our strategic partnership with the United States and our unwavering commitment to the Euro-Atlantic path and armed forces modernization. pic.twitter.com/awmdQ6OfKB — Rossen Jeliazkov (@R_ZhelyazkovPM) April 13, 2025

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized the strategic impact of acquiring the F-16 Block 70, noting that until neighboring countries like Greece and Romania receive their F-35s, Bulgaria’s new aircraft would be the most advanced in the southeastern flank of NATO. He added that in an age when conventional warfare has returned to Europe, it is essential for Bulgaria to develop complex and scalable defense capabilities, and that relying solely on a single fighter or squadron is insufficient to meet constitutional responsibilities regarding national security.

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov also spoke at the event, highlighting that the focus now is to receive and integrate all eight jets from the 2019 contract with the United States, for which Bulgaria paid 2.2 billion leva (1.1 billion dollars) in advance. The goal is to reach initial operational capability within the set schedule so the air fleet can begin to effectively safeguard Bulgarian airspace.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the F-16 as a symbol of the evolving strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States. He remarked that the acquisition is not only a material upgrade but reflects a broader ideological shift that began with the 2019 agreement. Zhelyazkov underlined that this new capability offers structural guarantees for Bulgaria’s security, reinforces NATO’s Eastern Flank, and strengthens the country's defense capacity in the Black Sea region.

Representing the United States, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for NATO and Europe David Baker extended greetings on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Baker called the delivery of the aircraft a cornerstone achievement and welcomed Bulgaria into the elite group of NATO allies with advanced air support capabilities. He also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a stable and secure Europe, pointing out that Bulgaria has answered the U.S. call for increased defense spending.

U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Susan Falatko emphasized that the delivery of the F-16 reflects the deep security cooperation between the two nations. She noted that the aircraft represents both a protective capability and an investment in future defense readiness.

Minister Zapryanov indicated that the defense budget now meets NATO’s 2% of GDP benchmark but stressed that this is no longer sufficient. He suggested that reaching 3% would be necessary to complete the full modernization of the armed forces. Beyond equipment, he also highlighted the need for new leadership to guide Bulgaria’s military into the next generation.

The second F-16 Block 70 fighter jet is expected to arrive by the end of April. Officials are hopeful that additional modernization projects across the Bulgarian military will move forward this year, making visible progress on defense investment.

The aircraft officially landed at 3rd Fighter Air Base on April 2, 2025. Its integration into the Bulgarian Air Force requires formal transfer procedures, which are currently underway.

President Rumen Radev also welcomed the U.S. delegation, emphasizing that the delivery of the F-16s marks the beginning of a broader political and logistical commitment toward creating sustainable defense capabilities. He said Bulgaria expects the delivery of all eight aircraft by the end of 2025 and is already looking toward receiving the second batch to complete a full squadron. At the meeting, attended by Acting U.S. Ambassador Susan Falatko, Radev stressed the importance of adequately preparing military personnel, particularly pilots, to operate the new systems.

The president proposed improving and regionalizing pilot training programs in cooperation with the United States, which would enable the training of more pilots and bolster regional security cooperation. Radev also highlighted the importance of integrating domestic industrial participation into the defense modernization process. He noted that a portion of the upcoming delivery of Stryker combat vehicles for the Land Forces is expected to be assembled in Bulgaria by the end of 2025, setting a precedent for stronger involvement of the local defense industry and scientific sector.

President Radev reiterated Bulgaria’s intention to take greater responsibility for its own security, rather than relying solely on NATO allies. He also underlined the potential of adopting and producing advanced defense technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles, to reinforce national capabilities and deepen defense collaboration with the United States.

In conclusion, Radev pointed to the instability caused by nearby military conflicts as a serious threat to the region's security and economic stability. He emphasized that strengthening Bulgaria's defense potential and maintaining its strategic alliance with the United States is crucial for preserving peace and stability in the Balkans. The president also acknowledged the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration in pushing for a resolution to the war in Ukraine, which he identified as the most significant threat to security in Europe.