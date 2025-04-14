Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Crowned Europe’s Best Weightlifter for 2024

Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been recognized as the best in Europe for 2024 by the European Weightlifting Federation and the European branch of the International Sports Press Association. At just 20 years old, Nasar stood out as the dominant figure in the sport over the past year.

In 2024, Nasar achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the first Bulgarian to win European, world, and Olympic titles within a single calendar year. His outstanding performances were further highlighted by setting world records in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Nasar secured the top spot ahead of other elite competitors, including Dadash Dadashbayli (Azerbaijan), Roberto Gutu (Germany), Marin Robu (Moldova), Yusuf Gench (Turkey), Varazdat Lalayan (Armenia), Oscar Reyes Martinez (Italy), Yauheni Tsikhantsou (Belarus), and Georgian legend Lasha Talakhadze.

The President of the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation has consistently received this prestigious award since 2021. Nasar’s European honor adds to a growing list of accolades, including being named the best weightlifter in the world for 2024, Bulgaria’s Athlete of the Year, and recipient of the Sports Icarus award.