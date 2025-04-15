Trump Calls Sumy Massacre a 'Terrible Mistake', Zelensky Invites Him to Visit Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | April 14, 2025, Monday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Trump Calls Sumy Massacre a 'Terrible Mistake', Zelensky Invites Him to Visit Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump described the recent Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy as “terrible,” adding that he had been informed it was a mistake. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated: “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing.” He did not clarify who had given him that information. When asked to elaborate on what he meant by “mistake,” Trump responded vaguely: “They made a mistake. I believe it was — look, you're gonna ask them.

Trump reiterated his longstanding position that the war in Ukraine would never have occurred under his leadership, labeling the conflict “a shame” and “an abuse of power.” He expressed a general condemnation of the war and maintained that it should never have started in the first place.

The remarks came after Russia launched two ballistic missile strikes on central Sumy on Palm Sunday, 13 April. The attacks killed at least 34 people, including two children, and injured another 117, among them 15 children. The assault was widely condemned as one of the deadliest in recent months.

In response to Trump’s comments and earlier statements about the state of peace negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to visit Ukraine before making any decisions or proposals related to a ceasefire. In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky said he would welcome Trump to Ukraine so he could witness the reality of the war firsthand.

Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people — civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelensky urged. “Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did.”

Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the international community for not exerting enough pressure on Russia to stop its military campaign, noting that the lack of decisive action has enabled continued attacks on Ukrainian cities. Trump had recently stated that peace talks appear to be progressing, but emphasized that "there's a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up."

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Trump, sumy, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Halts Sale of Nuclear Reactors to Ukraine Over Energy Security Concerns

The two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant will not be sold to Ukraine

Business » Energy | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:53

Trump Jr. Heads to Sofia as Nexo Seeks Billions in Damages from the Bulgarian State

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit Sofia on April 27 to attend a high-profile business event hosted by the cryptocurrency company Nexo

Business | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

A massive drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday resulted in the death of one civilian and left nine others injured

World » Russia | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Trump Administration Freezes $2.2 Billion in Funding to Harvard Over Antisemitism Dispute

The Trump administration has announced the suspension of over $2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University

World | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 08:55

Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs: No Exemptions for China Amid Semiconductor Push

US President Donald Trump has emphasized that no country, including China, will be exempt from trade tariffs

World | April 14, 2025, Monday // 16:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump’s Envoy Witkoff Says Ukraine Peace Hinges on “Five Territories” After Talks With Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff

World » Ukraine | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 11:28

Nearly 60% of Hungarians Back Ukraine's EU Membership

A recent poll conducted by Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, led by Péter Magyar, indicates that nearly 60% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

World » Ukraine | April 14, 2025, Monday // 12:39

Carnage in Sumy, Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 34, Including Children, on Palm Sunday

On the morning of 13 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy, resulting in one of the deadliest strikes on the city since the start of the war

World » Ukraine | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:05

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Killed During Combat Mission

Pavlo Ivanov, a Ukrainian Air Force pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet, was killed in action on Saturday

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 14:57

Clock Ticking for Moscow: U.S. Threatens Harsh Sanctions If Ukraine Truce Fails

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April,

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2025, Friday // 12:00

UK Considers Five-Year Troop Deployment to Ukraine for Military Rebuilding

The U.K. is reportedly considering a plan to deploy British troops to Ukraine for up to five years to assist in rebuilding the country's military

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2025, Friday // 11:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria