Trump Calls Sumy Massacre a 'Terrible Mistake', Zelensky Invites Him to Visit Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump described the recent Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy as “terrible,” adding that he had been informed it was a mistake. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated: “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing.” He did not clarify who had given him that information. When asked to elaborate on what he meant by “mistake,” Trump responded vaguely: “They made a mistake. I believe it was — look, you're gonna ask them.”
Trump reiterated his longstanding position that the war in Ukraine would never have occurred under his leadership, labeling the conflict “a shame” and “an abuse of power.” He expressed a general condemnation of the war and maintained that it should never have started in the first place.
The remarks came after Russia launched two ballistic missile strikes on central Sumy on Palm Sunday, 13 April. The attacks killed at least 34 people, including two children, and injured another 117, among them 15 children. The assault was widely condemned as one of the deadliest in recent months.
In response to Trump’s comments and earlier statements about the state of peace negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to visit Ukraine before making any decisions or proposals related to a ceasefire. In an interview with CBS News, Zelensky said he would welcome Trump to Ukraine so he could witness the reality of the war firsthand.
“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people — civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelensky urged. “Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did.”
Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the international community for not exerting enough pressure on Russia to stop its military campaign, noting that the lack of decisive action has enabled continued attacks on Ukrainian cities. Trump had recently stated that peace talks appear to be progressing, but emphasized that "there's a point at which you just have to either put up or shut up."
