Bulgaria Marks the Beginning of Holy Week

Holy Week has begun, marking the final days of Jesus Christ’s earthly life before his resurrection. The period is deeply significant for Christians, who reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ. Each day of the week is referred to as "Great" and is dedicated to commemorating the solemn events leading to the crucifixion and the Resurrection. The Orthodox Church holds special services each day, recalling Christ’s betrayal, trial, crucifixion, and ultimate triumph over death.

The week is known as "Passionate" because it centers on Christ’s suffering, and as "Great" due to the profound spiritual events it commemorates. Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa emphasized that the services and prayers observed during this period are meant to prepare believers to truly understand Christ’s redemptive mission for humanity and to celebrate Easter—the Resurrection—with proper spiritual readiness.

At the start of Holy Week, a significant religious tradition takes place: the icon of the Suffering Christ, depicted with a crown of thorns, is placed in the center of churches for veneration. This symbolic image serves as a reminder of Christ’s pain and sacrifice and is central to the faithful's spiritual contemplation.

Each day during this week carries its own symbolic importance and reflects specific moments from the final days of Christ’s life. Great Monday, for example, begins the sequence of reflections on his last teachings and actions. The entire week is seen as a time for humility, prayer, and reflection, encouraging believers to strengthen their faith and prepare for the celebration of the Resurrection.

This final stretch of Lent also brings the strictest fasting period. According to Orthodox practice, from Monday to Wednesday, only plant-based food without oil is consumed. On Thursday and Saturday, oil is permitted, while Good Friday is marked by complete abstinence from both food and drink. This period of spiritual discipline and sacrifice helps the faithful focus on the deeper meaning of Easter and the hope of new life through Christ’s resurrection.