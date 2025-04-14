Urban Transport Workers Protest in Sofia, Block Key Intersections

Urban transport employees in Sofia staged a protest on Monday morning, blocking several major intersections in the city. The demonstration was organized by workers from municipal transport companies, with the backing of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the Confederation of Labour Union "Podkrepa". The blockade affected "Macedonia" Square, "Orlov" Bridge, and the junction of "Dragan Tsankov" Boulevard with "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Boulevard. Protesters announced their readiness to escalate with effective strike actions after Easter if their demands remain unmet.

The demonstrators voiced frustration over what they described as long-standing disregard from both national and local authorities. Their main demand is a substantial and uniform increase in base salaries across the sector. Representatives emphasized that the 100 leva raise proposed by Sofia Municipality was insufficient and insulting to transport workers.

Unions are pushing for a three-year wage agreement. Their proposed schedule includes a 400 leva increase in the first year, followed by 500 leva in the second, and 600 leva in the third. Protesters expressed determination to be taken seriously this time, pointing to their readiness with tents, banners, and plans for sustained demonstrations.

The protest, held under the slogan "Dignified work – dignified pay! No transport, no economy!", includes employees from Sofia Motor Transport, the Center for Urban Mobility, Sofia Electric Transport, and Metropolitan. After the morning blockades (8-10 am), protesters plan a march to the Ministry of Finance and then to Sofia Municipality to further press their demands.

Similar protests are anticipated in other cities, including Ruse and Varna, indicating growing dissatisfaction among urban transport workers nationwide.