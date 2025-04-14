Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms
The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h
Across most of the country, the weather on April 14 will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 13°C and 18°C, with values around 14°C in the capital, Sofia.
Conditions along the coast will be generally sunny, although high, broken clouds will be present. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south and southeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 10°C to 12°C. The sea temperature will remain low, between 8°C and 9°C. Wave height is expected to reach 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
Mountain areas will see mostly cloudy skies, with fog developing at higher altitudes. Rain is expected in most areas, while snowfall is forecast above 2,200 metres. Winds will vary: light to moderate from the south in most mountain areas, but turning moderate to strong from the west-northwest in the higher elevations of the Rila and Pirin mountains. Temperatures will reach about 9°C at 1,200 metres and around 3°C at 2,000 metres.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
