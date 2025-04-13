Bulgarian Leaders Condemn Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Sumy

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed his condolences and solidarity with Ukraine following the deadly Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy. In a post on the social media platform X, Zhelyazkov described the strike as a "horrific missile attack" carried out on Palm Sunday. He conveyed his sympathy to the victims and their families, calling the assault a “brutal act of aggression” and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for the Ukrainian people.

The missile strikes hit the city center early on Sunday morning, coinciding with the Christian holiday. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, at least 21 people were killed and 83 injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it one of the deadliest attacks in the country so far in 2025 and urged for a strong international reaction.

Later in the day, GERB leader Boyko Borissov also condemned the attack, calling it a “brutal missile strike” and expressing his horror at the violence. In his own statement on X, Borissov emphasized that his thoughts were with the Ukrainian people and reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to an “immediate and complete ceasefire.”

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs likewise issued a strong condemnation of the attack. In a public statement, the ministry said it was “horrified” by the missile strike that killed and injured civilians, including children celebrating Palm Sunday. The message extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s stance in support of Ukraine.

We remind you that today, a Russian missile strike targeted the central part of Sumy early, as residents were marking Palm Sunday. The attack occurred while civilians, including families and children, had gathered for the religious celebration. According to Ukrainian officials, the strike involved ballistic missiles and resulted in mass casualties, with dozens killed and many more injured. The assault caused widespread destruction in the city center, damaging residential buildings and public infrastructure. Ukrainian authorities have launched rescue and recovery operations as the number of victims continues to rise.