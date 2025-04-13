Carnage in Sumy, Ukraine: Russian Missiles Kill 34, Including Children, on Palm Sunday

On the morning of 13 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the centre of Sumy, resulting in one of the deadliest strikes on the city since the start of the war. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as of 18:00 on the same day, the number of confirmed fatalities had reached 34, including two children. A total of 117 people were reported injured, among them 15 children. The attack occurred as civilians were marking Palm Sunday, and many victims were either heading to church or returning from the service.

BREAKING: On Palm Sunday, with hundreds walking to Church, Russia struck the city center of Sumy, Ukraine with ballistic missiles. At least:



- 34 dead (2 children)

- 100 injured (15 children)



I’m Waiting on Christian MAGA to speak out against Putin. pic.twitter.com/jN8RuvjNSF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 13, 2025

Initial reports from Ukrainian officials indicated that at least 31 civilians were killed, with over 80 injured. The Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later updated the figures to 32 dead and 84 injured, including several children. The Interior Ministry initially reported 21 fatalities, which increased over the course of the day as more casualties were confirmed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the need for international condemnation and increased pressure on Russia to halt its aggression, calling the attack another blatant war crime against civilians.

Russians just fired ballistic missiles into the city center of Sumy on the morning of Palm Sunday, while people crowded streets on the way to church services.



An absolute massacre. pic.twitter.com/euxfXgkBk6 — Kyiv Insider (@KyivInsider) April 13, 2025

The strike involved two Russian ballistic missiles launched from inside Russian territory—specifically from the settlements of Liski in Voronezh Oblast and Lezhenki in Kursk Oblast. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) attributed the attack to Russia’s 112th and 448th missile brigades. The missiles used were Iskander-M systems, and according to Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak, they were reportedly equipped with cluster munitions, aimed at maximizing civilian casualties.

Local authorities clarified that it was the second missile, loaded with fragmentation elements and detonated mid-air, that inflicted the highest number of casualties. The explosion occurred approximately 200 metres from the initial strike site, hitting an area densely populated with residential buildings, shops, and educational institutions. Officials described the strike as a calculated effort to kill and injure as many civilians as possible. Emergency services and law enforcement remain active at the site, and further details regarding the type of munitions used are expected to be disclosed.

The international response was swift. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and said it demonstrated Russia’s ongoing disregard for peace and international law, despite diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump. Macron emphasized that Russia alone is choosing to prolong the conflict. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also denounced the strike, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and expressed his solidarity with the victims. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed these sentiments, urging decisive actions to achieve a ceasefire and underscoring that peace must come on Ukraine’s terms.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz labelled the attack “horrifying,” insisting that the war must end and calling on Russia to accept a comprehensive ceasefire. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the violence as incompatible with any real peace initiative and reiterated Italy’s support for efforts led by President Trump and international partners to end the war. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda asserted that only military strength can compel Russia to cease its aggression.

Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine under President Trump, condemned the strike as a gross violation of decency and a clear demonstration of why Trump remains committed to ending the conflict. He emphasized that the targeting of civilians is unacceptable and demands urgent action.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces responded by vowing “inevitable retribution” against Russia. In a statement, the General Staff underscored that the Kremlin continues to rely on terror tactics due to its inability to succeed on the battlefield. The statement concluded by affirming that all perpetrators of Russian war crimes would ultimately be held accountable.