Clock Ticking for Moscow: U.S. Threatens Harsh Sanctions If Ukraine Truce Fails
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April,
Pavlo Ivanov, a Ukrainian Air Force pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet, was killed in action on Saturday, April 12, 2025, while carrying out a combat mission. The Air Force initially reported Ivanov’s age as 21, but later corrected it to 26.
The Ukrainian Air Force has not released specific details about the circumstances of Ivanov’s death. However, an interdepartmental commission has begun investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.
Ukrainian F-16 pilots regularly carry out complex and high-risk combat operations, providing air cover and striking enemy targets under extremely challenging conditions. Pavlo Ivanov was among those who pushed the limits of both human endurance and technical capability in defense of his homeland.
The Ukrainian military expressed its condolences to Ivanov’s family and honored his sacrifice, calling him a hero who gave his life in the fight against the occupying forces.
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire in Ukraine is not achieved by the end of April,
The U.K. is reportedly considering a plan to deploy British troops to Ukraine for up to five years to assist in rebuilding the country's military
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink will resign from her position after three years of service, the State Department confirmed on April 10
The transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and the European Union has been extended until the end of 2025
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on April 9 that Russia’s spring offensive against Ukraine has effectively already started
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast have captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian military units
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase