Bulgaria’s Road Agency Publishes a Static Map of Dangerous Roads Amid Road Safety Reforms

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has released a map highlighting sections of Bulgaria’s road network with a high concentration of traffic accidents. However, the map, which is available on the agency’s website (www.api.bg), has drawn criticism for its lack of functionality. It consists of static red markers that indicate dangerous areas, but lacks interactive features such as clickable labels, links, or detailed descriptions. When zoomed in, the image simply enlarges without providing additional context.

The map is part of a newly launched section called “High-Risk Road Sections,” which also includes an Action Plan outlining safety measures. According to RIA, the plan will be updated weekly and aims to make information on hazardous areas more accessible to the public. Despite these intentions, the map has been described as little more than a high-resolution image—140 megapixels and 20 megabytes in size—with no option for dynamic navigation or user-friendly access, making it difficult to consult on the go.

Instead of offering detailed warnings like “dangerous turn near roundabout” or “hazardous exit near city limits,” the map simply shows red indicators with road numbers and general locations, such as a red dot south of Veliko Tarnovo. Users are expected to refer to an old-style legend in the corner to interpret the markers. The agency stated that its chairman will report monthly to the Minister of Regional Development on the implementation of the safety measures outlined in the plan.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have adopted a series of amendments to the Road Traffic Act in response to the rising number of road fatalities. The proposed changes, approved at first reading, include allowing mayors and municipal authorities to participate in road traffic control, including the use of municipal surveillance cameras. Cameras from the toll system will also begin monitoring average vehicle speeds.

Under the new proposals, individuals as young as 17 will be able to obtain driving licenses, but they must be accompanied by an adult for the first year. Unmarked patrol cars, staffed with uniformed officers, will also be deployed to enhance road safety. Another key measure is the proposed reduction of the highway speed limit from 140 to 130 km/h.

GERB's Yordanka Fandakova highlighted that municipal employees may soon be able to issue electronic tickets when providing other public services, in an effort to improve enforcement. Kalin Stoyanov from DPS – New Beginning emphasized the importance of stricter fines, pointing out the disparity in penalties between Bulgaria and neighboring countries like Greece, where equivalent violations carry much steeper consequences.

Additional reforms include phasing out windshield stickers, enabling electronic vehicle registration, sending reminders for expiring documents, and improving the process for issuing and notifying electronic citations. Parliament also approved the creation of a new authority within the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” that will have the power to stop vehicles for inspections.

Separately, legislators passed amendments to the Electronic Communications Networks and Physical Infrastructure Act, which are designed to expedite internet access expansion in remote areas by shortening approval timelines for construction and deployment of digital infrastructure.