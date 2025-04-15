Half of Bulgarians Oppose Eurozone Membership, Survey Finds

A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro. The research aimed to gauge public sentiment regarding Bulgaria’s potential entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026. Results suggest that an even greater share of respondents would prefer the introduction of the euro to be postponed beyond this date.

To the question, “Would you like the euro to replace the lev as the national currency from January 1, 2026?”, nearly 24% responded positively. However, close to 73% expressed opposition to the proposed timeline for euro adoption.

A follow-up question asked respondents when they believe Bulgaria should join the eurozone. Here, 21% supported accession “as soon as possible,” while just over 29% said they would prefer the country to join once it reaches the average European income level. Notably, 47% of participants stated that Bulgaria should “NEVER” adopt the euro. These findings indicate a consistent level of support for the euro of just over 20%, with around a third favoring a delayed entry and nearly half opposing the idea outright.

These attitudes can be contrasted with the findings of a national representative survey conducted in late January by the Measure agency. That poll showed 39% of respondents were “in principle IN FAVOR” joining the eurozone, while 57% were “in principle AGAINST.” The difference in results is partly due to the varying phrasing of the questions and the differing demographics of the survey samples.

Tavex published the survey results against the backdrop of increased global economic uncertainty. Concerns over a potential trade war, market instability, and a significant decline in the US dollar have all contributed to nervous sentiment. Meanwhile, gold prices have experienced notable volatility. After reaching a peak of over ,120 per ounce on April 2, gold dropped to around ,970 by April 7, before recovering part of its losses.