Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h. This change is part of a broader package of amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which were adopted at first reading by the parliamentary transport committee. One of the key new measures includes the introduction of average speed monitoring within the toll system. Violations will be documented with photo or video evidence and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior for issuing penalties. Additionally, the reforms call for the designation of 30 km/h safety zones to enhance road safety.

These proposed changes are among six legislative drafts that lawmakers have fast-tracked following the recent tragic accident involving a young girl named Siana. The draft introduced by the Council of Ministers has been under discussion for some time. Authorities believe that tracking average speeds, coupled with automatic violation reporting through the toll infrastructure, could significantly reduce speeding and improve overall compliance. The rationale behind the reduction in the speed limit highlights that Bulgaria’s current maximum limit is among the highest in Europe, matched only by Poland.

Further provisions in the draft legislation include the requirement for 17-year-old drivers in category B to be accompanied by an adult. The proposals also expand the authority of municipalities to use video surveillance for traffic enforcement. While currently limited to monitoring, local governments will be allowed to issue fines for speeding and other violations, and to process them alongside other administrative services provided to citizens. This measure, introduced by GERB lawmakers, is supported by the National Association of Municipalities as a valuable tool for increasing compliance within urban areas.

Among the reform proposals is also a suggestion from MP Bozhidar Bozhanov that penalties should be issued automatically, without human intervention, to improve efficiency. He also advocates for a fully digital process for vehicle registration, automatic reminders for expiring documents, elimination of all stickers except for those required for annual technical inspections, and consolidated fine payments.

Another proposal, submitted by Vazrazhdane MPs, seeks to enable the National Revenue Agency (NRA) to more easily dispose of vehicles seized from drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Currently, such vehicles remain deregistered for extended periods even after legal proceedings are concluded, limiting the agency’s ability to manage them effectively.

Yavor Bozhankov has introduced amendments calling for more lenient handling of drug use violations when based solely on roadside tests. Arguing that such tests are prone to errors and can detect legal medications, he proposes that license revocation be limited to 72 hours instead of the current 18 months and that vehicle registrations not be deleted. However, these suggestions have faced pushback, and several other proposed changes have sparked debate, although the committee remains committed to refining the drafts between the two readings.

In parallel with the legislative developments, the Road Infrastructure Agency has launched a project to improve safety on one of Bulgaria’s most dangerous road stretches near Bulgarian Spring. The plan targets a 62-kilometer section of road I-4, spanning from Koritna to Malinovo in the Lovech region. It involves the installation of 2,352 flexible bollards across six segments totaling 25 kilometers. The barriers will generally be spaced 12 meters apart, with closer intervals in critical areas.