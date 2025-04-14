Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Society » HEALTH | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries @Pexels

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals, according to a recent analysis by the food delivery service, Glovo, released on April 7 in honor of World Health Day. The analysis reveals that Bulgaria stands second in Southeast Europe and fifth globally in terms of the frequency of healthy food deliveries. The company emphasized that food delivery is a widely popular service in the country, with many turning to it for nutritious options.

This trend towards healthy eating isn't limited to the New Year’s resolutions, as March 2024 saw the highest volume of healthy food orders. Interestingly, the highest number of orders last year was on International Women’s Day, March 8, a day recognized globally for health and wellness.

The majority of Bulgarians prefer to have their healthy meals delivered for dinner, with nearly 25% of all such orders placed between 7 and 9 pm. Lunchtime, from 12 pm to 2 pm, follows as the second most popular period for healthy food deliveries.

Pleven stands out as the city with the third-highest number of healthy food deliveries, following Sofia and Varna, solidifying its position in the national ranking.

World Health Day, observed on April 7 since 1948, focuses on a different health theme each year. In 2025, the theme centers around “Aging and Health: Good Health Adds Life to Years,” with nutrition playing a key role in promoting overall health.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: food, Bulgaria, healthy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Across most of the country, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Bulgarian Leaders Condemn Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Sumy

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed his condolences and solidarity with Ukraine following the deadly Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy.

Politics | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:50

Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process

Business | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:43

Palm Sunday in Bulgaria: A Fusion of Faith, Folklore, and Floral Celebrations

Palm Sunday (or Tsvetnitsa), one of Bulgaria’s most cherished spring holidays, is observed on April 13 (Sunday) this year.

Society » Culture | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria Receives Third Emergency Medical Helicopter

The third emergency medical helicopter has arrived in Bulgaria, as confirmed by the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air on its Facebook page

Society » Health | April 3, 2025, Thursday // 12:28

Third Bulgarian Medical Helicopter Set to Arrive from Italy Soon

The third Bulgarian medical helicopter, intended for emergency air medical assistance, is ready for operation and currently stationed in Brindisi, Italy

Society » Health | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53

Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: No Need for Mandatory Meningococcal Vaccination

Vaccination against meningococcal infections remains a personal decision for parents, as the disease affects a relatively small number of children annually but can present severe complications

Society » Health | March 31, 2025, Monday // 11:13

Baby Dies from Meningococcal Infection in Sofia

An 11-month-old baby has died from a severe case of meningococcal infection in Sofia

Society » Health | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:45

Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Urges Consumers to Avoid Unregulated Meat Markets Amid Disease Outbreaks

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has issued a warning urging consumers not to purchase meat, milk, or any related products from unregulated markets or sources of unknown origin

Society » Health | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:01

Protests in Bulgaria’s Psychiatric Hospitals Over Low Pay and Rising Mental Health Cases Among Youth

Workers in psychiatric hospitals across Bulgaria are protesting due to the low salary increase offered to them

Society » Health | March 26, 2025, Wednesday // 12:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria