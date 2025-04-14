Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals, according to a recent analysis by the food delivery service, Glovo, released on April 7 in honor of World Health Day. The analysis reveals that Bulgaria stands second in Southeast Europe and fifth globally in terms of the frequency of healthy food deliveries. The company emphasized that food delivery is a widely popular service in the country, with many turning to it for nutritious options.

This trend towards healthy eating isn't limited to the New Year’s resolutions, as March 2024 saw the highest volume of healthy food orders. Interestingly, the highest number of orders last year was on International Women’s Day, March 8, a day recognized globally for health and wellness.

The majority of Bulgarians prefer to have their healthy meals delivered for dinner, with nearly 25% of all such orders placed between 7 and 9 pm. Lunchtime, from 12 pm to 2 pm, follows as the second most popular period for healthy food deliveries.

Pleven stands out as the city with the third-highest number of healthy food deliveries, following Sofia and Varna, solidifying its position in the national ranking.

World Health Day, observed on April 7 since 1948, focuses on a different health theme each year. In 2025, the theme centers around “Aging and Health: Good Health Adds Life to Years,” with nutrition playing a key role in promoting overall health.