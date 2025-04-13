Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process.

Experts from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) have provided details on what workers and employees need to understand about the changes. They emphasize that the employment record book serves as an official certification document, acting as a personal employment record for individuals.

According to Mihaela Todorova, the employment record book is crucial for recording important information, such as a worker's position, salary, and length of service. This data is particularly significant in relation to insurance rights, including those for retirement.

Velichka Mikova further explained that the paper employment record book will no longer be kept by workers. Instead, it will be digitized into a single electronic record. The transition to electronic employment record books begins on June 1, although the legislative change was already introduced in October 2023, with a long transition period allowed for adjustments.

Under the new system, employees will no longer store their own employment record books. Instead, the electronic records will be managed through a centralized register, to which each worker will have access. Employers are required to enter employment details into this unified register when an employment contract is concluded, and to update it within seven days upon termination of the contract. Failure to do so is considered a violation, and employees may seek compensation.

While the electronic employment record book will be the primary document moving forward, the paper version will remain valid until June 1, 2025. Employers are required to return the old paper employment record book to workers by that time, as clarified by Mikova.