Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Business | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:43
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process.

Experts from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) have provided details on what workers and employees need to understand about the changes. They emphasize that the employment record book serves as an official certification document, acting as a personal employment record for individuals.

According to Mihaela Todorova, the employment record book is crucial for recording important information, such as a worker's position, salary, and length of service. This data is particularly significant in relation to insurance rights, including those for retirement.

Velichka Mikova further explained that the paper employment record book will no longer be kept by workers. Instead, it will be digitized into a single electronic record. The transition to electronic employment record books begins on June 1, although the legislative change was already introduced in October 2023, with a long transition period allowed for adjustments.

Under the new system, employees will no longer store their own employment record books. Instead, the electronic records will be managed through a centralized register, to which each worker will have access. Employers are required to enter employment details into this unified register when an employment contract is concluded, and to update it within seven days upon termination of the contract. Failure to do so is considered a violation, and employees may seek compensation.

While the electronic employment record book will be the primary document moving forward, the paper version will remain valid until June 1, 2025. Employers are required to return the old paper employment record book to workers by that time, as clarified by Mikova.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: employment record book, electronic, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Across most of the country, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Bulgarian Leaders Condemn Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Sumy

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed his condolences and solidarity with Ukraine following the deadly Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy.

Politics | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:50

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:44

Palm Sunday in Bulgaria: A Fusion of Faith, Folklore, and Floral Celebrations

Palm Sunday (or Tsvetnitsa), one of Bulgaria’s most cherished spring holidays, is observed on April 13 (Sunday) this year.

Society » Culture | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months

Business » Finance | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:23

Cash Dominates Bulgarian Property Deals, Despite Growing Mortgage Market

Over 70% of property transactions in Bulgaria over the last decade have been made in cash

Business » Properties | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Varna, Bulgaria has been ranked the second most affordable wellness destination in Europe and 13th globally

Business » Tourism | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Expected to Accelerate Wage Growth, Economists Predict

Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro in 2026 is expected to significantly accelerate wage growth

Business » Finance | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgarians Drive Real Estate Demand and Price Growth in Northern Greece

Bulgarians rank among the leading buyers of real estate in Northern Greece

Business » Properties | April 11, 2025, Friday // 16:47

New Digital Customs Barrier for EU Imports Starts in September 2025

Starting from September 1, 2025, companies transporting goods by land into the European Union will be required to submit advance customs information via the new ICS2

Business | April 11, 2025, Friday // 13:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria