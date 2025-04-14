Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months, as Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro. The anticipated date for joining the eurozone is January 1, 2026.

If the European Commission and European Central Bank give a positive assessment of Bulgaria's progress in June or July, many individuals and businesses will begin depositing their leva savings in banks. This is largely due to practical considerations, as people prefer to avoid the hassle of exchanging their currency once the euro is introduced.

From the first day of 2026, any leva deposits in banks will be automatically converted into euros, without any formalities or fees, and at the legally fixed exchange rate of 1.95583.

The BNB cites the experience of Croatia, which saw a 42.4% decrease in the amount of kuna banknotes in circulation six months before adopting the euro on January 1, 2023. Similar trends were observed in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, where the amount of local currency in circulation dropped by 40% to 50% within six months to a year prior to joining the eurozone.

Regarding the money in bank accounts post-conversion, the BNB notes that the dynamics of euro banknotes and coins in circulation will depend largely on the demand for cash transactions and on whether individuals and businesses prefer to hold cash or maintain funds in bank deposits. This information is outlined on the central bank's "Questions and Answers about the Euro" section on its website.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: levs, euro, Bulgaria, banknotes

Related Articles:

Half of Bulgarians Oppose Eurozone Membership, Survey Finds

A recent large-scale online survey conducted by Tavex, involving thousands of participants engaged in gold and currency trading, has revealed that every second Bulgarian is against the country adopting the euro

Business » Finance | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Clouds and Rain Across Bulgaria: Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C on April 14

Across most of the country, the weather will be predominantly cloudy with scattered rain showers expected throughout the day

Society » Environment | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Bulgarian Leaders Condemn Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Sumy

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has expressed his condolences and solidarity with Ukraine following the deadly Russian missile attack on the city of Sumy.

Politics | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 20:50

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 12:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria's Euro Adoption Expected to Accelerate Wage Growth, Economists Predict

Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro in 2026 is expected to significantly accelerate wage growth

Business » Finance | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:00

New Bulgarian Euro Coin Design Confirmed: Paisius of Hilendar and "God Protect Bulgaria" Inscription

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has officially approved the updated graphic design of the national side of Bulgaria's euro coins, the institution announced

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:41

Bulgaria’s Newly Accumulated Debt for 2025 Reaches 1.5 Billion Leva

Bulgaria has accumulated 1.5 billion leva in new debt since the beginning of the year

Business » Finance | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:35

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry in 2026 Uncertain Amid Fiscal and Political Instability

Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone may not occur on January 1, 2026, as hoped, but rather in early 2027 or even later

Business » Finance | April 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:59

BNB Provided Clarifications on Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has released the second installment of its "Questions and Answers on the Euro and the Eurozone" series

Business » Finance | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 11:10

Bulgarians Abroad Send 1.32 Billion Euros Back Home in 2024

Bulgarians working abroad sent a total of 1.32 billion euros to their home country last year, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | March 30, 2025, Sunday // 09:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria