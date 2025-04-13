Sofia Public Transport Workers to Protest on Monday

On Monday, April 14, Sofia's public transport employees will stage a protest, blocking three major intersections in the city to demand higher wages. This decision follows a series of meetings, including three with Sofia Municipality officials and 17 with workers from three municipal transport companies. The unions "Podkrepa" and CITUB are leading the protest, as reported by BNR.

Protestors from "Stolichnen Autotransit" and the Center for Urban Mobility will block the "Orlov" Bridge intersection, while "Stolichne Elektrotransport" employees will close the intersection near "Macedonia" Square. Workers from the "Metropolitan" will block the intersection of "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd. and "Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi" Blvd. Following the disruptions, the protesters will gather in front of the Ministry of Finance and later in front of the Sofia Municipality building.

The workers' primary demand is a uniform increase in their basic salaries. They are opposed to the Sofia Municipality's proposal of a 100 leva raise, which they feel is insufficient. The Municipality estimates that any salary increase beyond 100 leva would lead to a 20 million leva rise in the budget deficit. The Federation of Transport Unions under CITUB continues to call for state support to fund the required salary increases, emphasizing the need for government assistance in managing urban transport costs.