Sofia City Center Residents Push for Expanded 'Red' Zone Amid Parking Crisis

Society | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Sofia City Center Residents Push for Expanded 'Red' Zone Amid Parking Crisis Photo: Stella Ivanova

Residents of Sofia's city center are urging Mayor Vasil Terziev and city council members to create a comprehensive plan to overhaul the capital’s "blue" and "green" parking zones, proposing a significant expansion of the "red" zone. This push follows an official announcement by Traycho Traykov, the mayor of the central "Sredets" district, about plans to revise the paid parking zones. Terziev had also previously revealed intentions to establish a "red zone."

The central city area has seen a particularly dire parking situation, with the number of vignettes sold to residents vastly exceeding the available parking spaces. In response, local authorities have been considering a "red zone" where hourly parking rates would be higher and the operational hours extended. A portion of the parking spots would be reserved for local residents. A report, which includes feedback from district mayors, is being prepared and will be submitted to the municipal council for approval.

Traykov emphasized that while this shift would increase municipal revenue, it would not come from raising resident vignette prices but rather from charging higher fees for hourly parking. He also shared a map illustrating the proposed "red zone," which would span from Vasil Levski Blvd., Graf Ignatiev St., Alabin St., to the Sofia Courthouse and Sveta Nedelya Square, with a turn along Dondukov Blvd. Residents have been circulating this map on social media, although the boundaries remain a subject of debate.

The expansion of the "red zone" is facing resistance from some residents of the "Oborishte" district, which is largely a "blue zone" but has been excluded from the future "red zone." Local residents are voicing frustration, calling for more inclusion of their district in the new plan. They argue that parking issues have become severe, with daily conflicts between frustrated drivers and locals. The community is urging the authorities to protect their interests.

Additionally, there have been informal discussions about the creation of a "yellow zone" in the "Bankya" and "Pancharevo" areas. This zone would operate on weekends and charge only visitors to these recreational areas of Sofia.

Tags: red, zone, sofia, parking

