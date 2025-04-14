Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Business » TOURISM | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Varna, Bulgaria has been ranked the second most affordable wellness destination in Europe and 13th globally, according to a new report by BookRetreats.com. The ranking comes as wellness travel gains popularity, boosted by global trends such as HBO’s “White Lotus” Season 3, which has sparked interest in high-end wellness retreats like Thailand’s Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, where prices begin at €1,650 per night.

In contrast, the 2025 Wellness Cost Index highlights Varna as a cost-effective alternative. The Index assessed 42 destinations worldwide, evaluating average prices for five essential wellness categories: multi-day retreats, yoga classes, massage treatments, health food, and local transport. Varna outperformed several prominent European destinations, including Athens and the Canary Islands, by offering excellent value without sacrificing quality.

Wellness seekers in Varna can expect multi-day retreats averaging €338. Individual yoga classes are available for €9 — comparable to prices in Bali — and traditional massages cost around €51, significantly lower than in Greece or Portugal, where the average is €84. The Black Sea city’s scenic location, affordability, and access to fresh, healthy cuisine have positioned it as a rising destination for wellness tourism on a budget.

Globally, Asia dominates the rankings, with India’s Rishikesh taking the top spot at a total cost of €131 for a complete wellness experience. Goa and Bali follow closely, with respective totals of €216 and €219. Other Southeast Asian destinations, including Siargao in the Philippines and Hoi An in Vietnam, also placed in the top ten due to their low costs and deep-rooted wellness cultures.

At the opposite end of the scale, Switzerland’s Valais region was found to be the most expensive, with an average wellness trip costing €982 — over seven times more than in Rishikesh. Other pricey destinations include Florida and Vancouver, reinforcing Europe and North America’s dominance in the high-end wellness market.

Sean Kelly, co-founder of BookRetreats.com, noted that the Index aims to identify destinations offering accessible wellness experiences. While Europe often leads in luxury offerings, he emphasized that the most authentic and affordable wellness experiences are often found in Asia and Africa. As wellness becomes an integral part of modern travel, destinations like Varna — combining affordability with authentic experiences — are increasingly gaining favor.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wellness, Bulgaria, Varna, wellness

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Lower Highway Speed Limit to 130 km/h Under Proposed Reforms

The legal speed limit for category B vehicles on Bulgaria’s highways is set to be reduced from 140 km/h to 130 km/h

Society | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Rise 6% Amid Eurozone Anticipation

Bulgaria's real estate market has seen a notable uptick since the beginning of 2025, with housing prices increasing by approximately 6%

Business » Properties | April 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Palm Sunday in Bulgaria: A Fusion of Faith, Folklore, and Floral Celebrations

Palm Sunday (or Tsvetnitsa), one of Bulgaria’s most cherished spring holidays, is observed on April 13 (Sunday) this year.

Society » Culture | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks High in Healthy Food Deliveries

Bulgaria ranks as one of the top countries in Southeast Europe for ordering healthy meals

Society » Health | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Phase Out Paper Employment Record Books in Favor of Digital Versions

Starting June 1 of this year, Bulgaria will officially introduce the electronic employment record book, phasing out the paper version in the process

Business | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Levs in Circulation Expected to Decline Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) predicts a significant decrease in the number of leva banknotes in circulation in the coming months

Business » Finance | April 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Low-Budget Airline Reveals Bulgarians’ Top Easter Travel Spots

Ryanair has analyzed booking trends for the period from April 17–24, 2025, to determine the most favored Easter travel destinations for Bulgarian passengers

Business » Tourism | April 11, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Bulgarians Vanish from Tourism Jobs Amid Growing Dependence on Foreign Labor

During the upcoming summer tourist season, police officers from Romania, Germany, and Poland will assist their Bulgarian colleagues in maintaining public order across resorts along the Black Sea

Business » Tourism | April 6, 2025, Sunday // 08:21

New Tourist Police Set to Launch in Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh announced that work has begun on the creation of a tourist police in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:34

Low-Cost Airline Unveils 47 New Routes from Bulgaria for Summer 2025 (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has announced its summer schedule for 2025, offering an expanded selection of 47 routes from Bulgaria to various destinations across Europe and beyond

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2025, Friday // 11:30

Varna Airport Welcomes Low-Cost Airline’s Growth: More Flights, New Destinations! (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:07

Easter Travel Made Easy: Direct Flights to Europe’s Top Holiday Destinations

Wizz Air is offering travelers the chance to celebrate Easter in some of the most festive and picturesque destinations across Europe

Business » Tourism | March 31, 2025, Monday // 16:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria