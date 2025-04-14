Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Varna, Bulgaria has been ranked the second most affordable wellness destination in Europe and 13th globally, according to a new report by BookRetreats.com. The ranking comes as wellness travel gains popularity, boosted by global trends such as HBO’s “White Lotus” Season 3, which has sparked interest in high-end wellness retreats like Thailand’s Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, where prices begin at €1,650 per night.

In contrast, the 2025 Wellness Cost Index highlights Varna as a cost-effective alternative. The Index assessed 42 destinations worldwide, evaluating average prices for five essential wellness categories: multi-day retreats, yoga classes, massage treatments, health food, and local transport. Varna outperformed several prominent European destinations, including Athens and the Canary Islands, by offering excellent value without sacrificing quality.

Wellness seekers in Varna can expect multi-day retreats averaging €338. Individual yoga classes are available for €9 — comparable to prices in Bali — and traditional massages cost around €51, significantly lower than in Greece or Portugal, where the average is €84. The Black Sea city’s scenic location, affordability, and access to fresh, healthy cuisine have positioned it as a rising destination for wellness tourism on a budget.

Globally, Asia dominates the rankings, with India’s Rishikesh taking the top spot at a total cost of €131 for a complete wellness experience. Goa and Bali follow closely, with respective totals of €216 and €219. Other Southeast Asian destinations, including Siargao in the Philippines and Hoi An in Vietnam, also placed in the top ten due to their low costs and deep-rooted wellness cultures.

At the opposite end of the scale, Switzerland’s Valais region was found to be the most expensive, with an average wellness trip costing €982 — over seven times more than in Rishikesh. Other pricey destinations include Florida and Vancouver, reinforcing Europe and North America’s dominance in the high-end wellness market.

Sean Kelly, co-founder of BookRetreats.com, noted that the Index aims to identify destinations offering accessible wellness experiences. While Europe often leads in luxury offerings, he emphasized that the most authentic and affordable wellness experiences are often found in Asia and Africa. As wellness becomes an integral part of modern travel, destinations like Varna — combining affordability with authentic experiences — are increasingly gaining favor.